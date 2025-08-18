Canada Jellystone Park Locations Pack Late Summer and Fall Weekends With Special Activities and Halloween Fun

Editor’s Note: A limited number of complimentary and discounted stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit request form here: https://form.jotform.com/250484170348154

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some campgrounds, summer is the busiest time of year. But at Jellystone Park locations in Niagara Falls, Cavendish, Kingston, and Woodstock, some of the busiest weekends are actually in August and September.

“Families love our late summer festival and Halloween-themed weekends,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across North America in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

Jellystone Park’s themed weekends include trick-or-treating with the Yogi Bear characters, costume and site decorating contests, glow stick parades, kooky and spooky games, pumpkin decorating, and even a late summer beach party.

“Many locations offer a combination of scary and not-so-scary experiences so families can choose the weekends with the types of activities that best fit their children,” Hershenson said.

Here’s a sampling of the activities planned this fall at Jellystone Park locations across the country:

Cavendish, PEI – At this new Jellystone Park location, the hauntings and fall fun begin Labour Day weekend with A Beary Scary Spooktacular weekend. The excitement continues through September 19 when kids will help tuck Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, and Boo Boo into bed for their winter hibernation.

Niagara Falls, ON – Halloween arrives just in time for Labour Day weekend at this location. Magic pumpkin rides, costume and site decorating contests, a monster-themed dance party and trick-or-treating will make for unforgettable experiences. The fall fun continues with a variety of themed activities, with the final Halloween hijinks happening the weekend of October 11.

Woodstock, NB – Summer’s end is celebrated with a Halloween sneak peek, now underway at this location. Howl-o-ween freakishly fun games and activities for kids of all ages pack the schedule. The Boo Boo Boogey Man Ball, trick-or-treating, and site decorating contests are guaranteed to add a little fear to the family fun. Before winter sets in, enjoy a tropical Bear-adise Beach Party on Labour Day weekend. The Hawaiian-themed event promises lots of fun in the Autumn sun.

Kingston, NS – At this location, families will get into the Halloween spirit early with the resort’s first fall weekend August 22. A haunted house awaits, as do wagon rides and, of course, trick-or treating. On the weekend of September 12, join the Jellystone Park characters as they light up the park one last time with a glow stick parade, light show, and PJ party before they are put to bed for the winter.

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

