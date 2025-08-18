Nationally Recognized Cardiac Surgeon Tapped to Serve as New Chief Executive of the Lee Health Heart Institute

Fort Myers, Florida, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Health is pleased to welcome nationally recognized cardiac surgeon Dr. Daniel O’Hair as the new chief physician executive of the Lee Health Heart Institute. With more than 25 years of experience, Dr. O’Hair is known for his leadership in advancing cardiovascular care, including expertise in robotic and minimally invasive surgery, transcatheter technologies, and building high-performing heart programs.

In his new role, Dr. O’Hair will lead the continued development and expansion of the Lee Health Heart Institute, helping to establish Lee Health’s cardiac and thoracic surgery programs as national destinations for cardiovascular care.

Dr. O’Hair, who specializes in robotic mitral valve surgery, has led the creation of a nationally preeminent Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) program, pioneered Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR), and championed robotic mitral valve repair and replacement.

“Dr. Daniel O’Hair brings not only exceptional expertise in robotic mitral valve surgery, but also a strong commitment to innovation and patient-centered care,” said Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief medical officer at Lee Health. “His leadership will enhance access to advanced cardiovascular treatment in our community, ensuring patients in Southwest Florida can receive world-class care close to home. Dr. O’Hair’s arrival builds on the momentum of the Heart Institute’s recent achievements and helps solidify Lee Health’s place on the national stage in cardiovascular care.”

Before joining Lee Health, Dr. O’Hair served as the director of cardiovascular surgery at Boulder Community Health in Boulder, Colorado. Before that, he was a practicing cardiothoracic surgeon and executive leader of the cardiovascular service line at Aurora Health Care, supporting care for 1.2 million patients across 14 hospitals and 185 clinics in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. He also served as a board member of the Aurora Health Care Medical Group.

Dr. O’Hair received his undergraduate degree from Marquette University, his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin, and completed his residency in cardiothoracic surgery and transplantation at New York-Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center.

To learn more about the Lee Health Heart Institute, please visit https://www.leehealth.org/our-services/cardiovascular-services.

Attachment