BioNTX Announces 2025 Tech Transfer Showcase Finalists Pitch Competition at the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX is pleased to announce the finalists for the Annual Southwest Tech Transfer Showcase, set for Wednesday, September 17th, at the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit.

For the first time, the Showcase has expanded beyond Texas, opening applications to academic institutions across Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. This strategic expansion strengthens cross-state collaboration, elevates the visibility of early-stage life science technologies, and broadens opportunities for investors and innovation to reach commercialization.

The Tech Transfer Showcase shines a spotlight on breakthrough technologies — many of which are still “on the shelf” — and supports the development of the next generation of scientific leaders and entrepreneurs. Designed to assist academic institutions in presenting technologies available for licensing, collaboration, or acquisition, the program connects researchers with potential investors, industry executives, and strategic partners.

“This platform gives outstanding visibility into the deep bench of talent we have in our regional ecosystem,” said Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, Chief Executive Officer at BioNTX. “By highlighting early-stage technologies and connecting them to capital, collaborators, and commercial pathways, we are helping drive the future of innovation across the South-Central U.S.”

A panel of experienced judges has reviewed each university’s featured technology and selected the top six finalists to advance to the pitch event at the iC³ Summit:

The University of Texas at Austin

Vanderbilt University

New Mexico State University

The University of Texas at Dallas

University of Memphis

UT Southwestern Medical Center





“The Tech Transfer Showcase is where innovation meets opportunity,” said Chad Ronholdt, Chairman of the BioNTX Tech Transfer Committee and a seasoned life science entrepreneur. “We are excited to expand this initiative beyond Texas and help surface cutting-edge research with real-world potential. It is a win for universities, entrepreneurs, and the broader health innovation community.”

Each finalist will work closely with a Tech Transfer judge to refine their pitch, gaining valuable insights into commercial readiness, market fit, business models, and strategic partnerships. During the live Showcase at the iC³ Summit, finalists will present to an audience of biotech leaders, venture capitalists, and innovation stakeholders. The winner will be announced later that day and will receive a cash prize to support the advancement of their technology.

About the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

The 11th Annual BioNTX iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit brings together the community and bioscience and healthcare innovation leaders for a two-day event from Tuesday, September 16th — Wednesday, September 17th. The iC³ Summit — representing Innovation, Capital, Collaboration, and Commercialization — fosters cross-sector partnerships, showcases cutting-edge technologies, and explores the latest advancements in the life sciences.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, high-level educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

