MEXC Expands Fiat-to-Crypto Trading Pairs and Launches Fortune Spin Event Offering Rewards up to 1,000 USDT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has expanded its credit and debit card payment service to support 45 fiat currencies and 34 crypto assets, unlocking 1,374 fiat-to-crypto trading pairs. To celebrate the expansion, MEXC is launching the Fortune Spin event, where users who purchase crypto using a credit or debit card will receive guaranteed rewards of up to 1,000 USDT per transaction.

Fiat currencies supported via Visa and Mastercard include EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, AUD, BRL, INR, and others. Digital assets range from major tokens to trending memecoins (PENGU, WIF, BONK, PEPE, and SHIB), plus DeFi and infrastructure tokens. Complete details are available in the official announcement .

The Fortune Spin event runs from August 19, 2025 at 10:00 (UTC) to September 18, 2025 at 10:00 (UTC). To participate, users must register for the event and purchase any cryptocurrency using a credit or debit card during the campaign period. Each eligible transaction grants one spin on the Fortune Spin wheel, with every spin guaranteeing a reward of up to 1,000 USDT.

This expansion reflects MEXC's commitment to providing users with a simple, convenient, and efficient trading environment. By supporting diverse local currencies, MEXC lowers entry barriers for cryptocurrency adoption while enhancing user experience through familiar payment methods. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to innovate and expand its services to meet the evolving needs of global users.

For complete details on the Fortune Spin event and how to participate, please visit the official event page on the MEXC website .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

