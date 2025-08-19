Atana Welcomes Jeff Carr as President

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atana, the behavior-based learning and development software company that helps improve workforce employee engagement, productivity, and retention, today announced that industry expert, Jeff Carr, has been named President. A three-time past CEO with extensive president, COO, and CRO experience, Carr will assume responsibility for sales, channels, alliances, customer success, and marketing. He joins Atana at an exciting time, as the company accelerates its unique market position.









Carr’s prior leadership roles have included EVP at PeopleSoft, president of Saba Software, CEO at PeopleFluent, COO of Zenefits, and CEO of Inkling. Most recently, he was VP, Global Enterprise Sales at Docebo, a leading learning platform provider. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a laser-like focus on the intersection of people, data, and technology, specializing in learning, talent acquisition, HCM and B2B SaaS enterprise software. Carr has been recognized by industry analysts as one of the HR technology industry’s leading voices and lauded for his commitment to redefining and

advancing the customer, learner, and employee experience.

Atana’s CEO, John Hansen, said, “Atana has a strong customer following in the learning and development category. These companies – and our prospects – have responded enthusiastically to our pivot into measuring behavioral change in a way that distinctly demonstrates the linkage between learning and culture. Adding Jeff to our leadership team will further enable Atana to connect the dots between behavior and impact for our clients. We’re excited to have the benefit of his significant industry knowledge on our team.”

Carr said, “Leveraging training as a culture-building tool makes perfect sense as employees are already participating in this process. What sets Atana apart is how it is driving and measuring real-time behavior changes without adding complexity for L&D teams. Atana’s cultural pivot data model and corresponding analytics are emblematic of the evolution of modern learning and development. I’m excited to help our team showcase how the high-impact behavioral signals generated by Atana equip organizations to navigate constant change, drive performance, build resilient business cultures, and deliver positive business results.”

Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst, Brandon Hall Group, observed, “Jeff has a long history of success. With his significant experience in revenue-driving functions for enterprise software companies, his leadership will be instrumental in guiding Atana’s growth and market differentiators.”

About Atana

Atana is the workplace learning and development company that specializes in compliance, leadership, and psychological safety training and talent development solutions that foster respectful and inclusive organizational cultures. Trusted by more than 400 customers and 400,000+ users, Atana’s deep learning expertise and powerful analytics engine take learning and development from best intentions to actionable and measurable behavioral change at scale. By integrating behavioral science with robust analytics, Atana enables organizations to see measurable, meaningful changes in employee mindsets and actions, and to confidently demonstrate the effectiveness of their workplace training initiatives. Atana is the proud recipient of numerous awards, including Brandon Hall Group’s Gold for Learning and Development, 2025 Globee Award Gold Winner, 2025 HR Tech Awards winner for Learning & Development, Nucleus Research Hot Companies to Watch, and HR Tech Awards Best in Class for Learning and Talent Development. For more information, please visit www.atana.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9727fe62-9394-4aa2-89ca-9df4caa19346.