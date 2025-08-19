Suraj Tolani Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Suraj Tolani has joined the Firm as an Advisory Partner.

Based in New York, Mr. Tolani joins the Firm’s Healthcare business and will provide strategic and financial advice to healthcare services clients.

Mr. Tolani joins Perella Weinberg from J.P. Morgan, where he served as a Managing Director covering the healthcare services sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suraj to the Firm as we continue to expand our leading healthcare advisory business,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. “Suraj brings a proven track record of advising healthcare services companies across corporates and sponsors and has a deep understanding of the industry’s evolving landscape. His expertise will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate the complexities and opportunities in this critical and rapidly changing market.”

Mr. Tolani holds a BS in Finance and Economics from Babson College.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

