Marotta Controls Awarded Patent for Advanced Synchronous Rectification Technique in High-Current Power Conversion

MONTVILLE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls, a longstanding and leading innovator in aerospace and defense power conversion, today announced the award of U.S. Patent No. 12,283,877 for a novel synchronous rectification technique developed by Joseph Youssef, Marotta’s Senior Director, Electrical Engineering. The patented method improves efficiency in high-current power supplies by removing the need for traditional current sensing, a long-standing barrier in designing compact, high-performance converters.

Synchronous rectification is a common method in switch-mode power supplies to minimize energy loss by replacing diodes with low-resistance switches like MOSFETs. However, typical approaches depend on real-time current sensing for regulation, which becomes impractical or unreliable at high current levels, such as those over 400 amps.

Youssef’s patented solution overcomes this limitation with an innovative approach: a current mirror signal that replicates high current behavior without direct measurement. This signal then guides the timing and control of the synchronous rectifier, enabling accurate and efficient operation even at very high power levels.

“This innovation was born out of necessity,” said Youssef. “During our R&D on a high-current power supply, it became clear that conventional methods couldn’t deliver the precision control we needed. We developed a new technique that allowed us to optimize performance without complex sensing circuitry. It’s a breakthrough that gives us and our customers a meaningful edge, especially where performance and packaging constraints are non-negotiable.”

Already implemented across multiple military and aerospace product lines, the patented method helps Marotta deliver smaller, lighter, and more efficient power conversion systems. The company is currently developing a new 28V, 500-amp converter using the patented approach, with additional high-power designs in the pipeline.

“This patent strengthens our ability to lead in size, weight, and efficiency for advanced power systems,” said Steve Fox, Senior Vice President, Power and Actuation Systems. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to engineer smarter, more capable solutions for our defense and aerospace partners.”

This newly patented technology is ideally suited for mission-critical platforms in military, aerospace, and naval settings where high current, minimal weight, and operational efficiency are essential.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

