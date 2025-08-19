Shirofune Wins Best PPC Optimization Platform in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management platform, today announced it has been named the winner of the “Best PPC Optimization Platform” award in the 8th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards . This marks the second time in three years that Shirofune has earned this honor, underscoring its consistent innovation and proven ability to drive performance for advertisers and agencies worldwide.

Shirofune’s unified platform streamlines bid and budget management, reporting, and cross-platform optimization across Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok, and more, empowering advertisers to achieve better results with less manual effort. Combining advanced automation with human intelligence, Shirofune gives teams strategic oversight without overwhelming them with repetitive, time-consuming tasks.

The past year saw significant product advancements, including integration of Google DV360, and LinkedIn Ads, the launch of a free Google Ads Account Audit tool, and enhanced Shopify-GA4 attribution modeling. These innovations are helping advertisers shift from short-term metrics like CPA to long-term value indicators such as LTV and lifetime ROAS, a change that’s reshaping how success is measured in performance marketing.

Real-world results highlight Shirofune’s impact:

Yamazen Corporation boosted sales by 30% and ROAS by 18% in just two months managing over 10,000 products.

Newegg Commerce saw an 18% increase in clicks, a 10% lift in ROAS, and reduced wasted ad spend.

Dentsu cut client reporting workloads by 62% and bid/budget management tasks by 45%, dramatically improving scalability.





“We’re honored to be recognized again by MarTech Breakthrough,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, CEO and Founder of Shirofune. “Our mission is to make advertising simple, smart, and scalable, helping teams focus on strategy while our platform delivers consistent, measurable results. This award is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team to pushing the boundaries of what advertising automation can achieve.”

With a 91% market share in Japan and growing adoption in North America, Australia, and beyond, Shirofune continues to earn industry trust through transparency, operational efficiency, and an unwavering focus on outcomes. Most recently, the company was awarded Gold in the 2025 ANA Marketing Technology Awards .

For more information about Shirofune and its solutions, visit Shirofune.us .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to enhance advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns through a single, easy-to-use interface. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.