Bitget Wallet MemeScan Unifies Five Solana Launchpads in One App

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has expanded MemeScan , its mobile scanner and trading tool for newly launched tokens, to include Bags and Believe, bringing coverage to five Solana-based token launch platforms alongside Pump.fun, BonkFun, and Trends. MemeScan now consolidates these markets into one interface, where most Solana token launches can be tracked and traded instantly in-app at the lowest available prices, eliminating the need to navigate across multiple sites.

According to internal Bitget Wallet data, MemeScan users have recorded average profits of 45% on trades involving newly listed tokens. While meme markets remain highly volatile and past performance is not indicative of future returns, the figure highlights how consolidating fragmented markets into one interface can improve execution speed and access to early opportunities.

Launched earlier this year, MemeScan was built as a mobile-first scanner to help traders discover, assess, and execute on new tokens through a single interface. The tool delivers millisecond chart updates, AI-generated summaries, and automated risk signals covering wallet concentration, developer activity, and trading anomalies.

"With Solana meme markets moving faster than ever, access to accurate and immediate information has become critical," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By integrating more Solana launchpads, MemeScan gives traders a real-time view of Solana’s early token activity directly from mobile."

Bags adds a staged participation model that allows users to accumulate tokens across multiple phases, aligning creator incentives with community involvement. Believe operates as a marketplace for creator-led tokens and community-driven issuance, experimenting with new models for early capital formation on Solana. Their integration expands MemeScan's coverage of the most active token issuance platforms on the network.

MemeScan is built for high-frequency and early-stage traders seeking speed and insight, while Bitget Wallet Alpha , complements it by automatically surfacing trending tokens based on AI signals for beginner users less focused on manual scanning. Together, the tools address both professional and retail demand for accessible onchain trading infrastructure.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet's official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53c322b2-0213-488f-ada6-259159091137