Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool Featured by Duke University CTSI, Advancing Nationwide Equitable Infrastructure Upgrades

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its free, multilingual Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC), which has generated over $3 billion in estimated project costs for communities, has been featured by the Duke University Clinical & Translational Science Institute (CTSI) Community Engaged Research Initiative.

CTSI, backed by the National Institutes of Health and Duke Health, connects scientific discovery to real-world impact through community partnerships, funding, and technology. Its inclusion of the LSLRCC highlights the tool’s growing role in equipping researchers, local governments, and environmental equity advocates with accurate cost modeling to secure equitable drinking water infrastructure funding.

“This recognition from Duke CTSI reinforces the LSLRCC’s role in transforming how communities plan and fund equitable lead service line replacements,” said Anthony Ross, Director of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “Accurate cost modeling empowers decision-makers to secure the funding they need while protecting public health.”

The LSLRCC enables communities to estimate lead service line replacement costs with precision, supporting compliance with the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), advancing priorities under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and aligning with multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit and private partners can learn more about sponsorship opportunities on the LSLRCC Sponsorship page.

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI):

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) delivers EPA-aligned public water supply training programs and specialized technical assistance for public water systems, drawing on deep expertise from the Flint Water Crisis emergency response and Flint’s ongoing public water system recovery. EPHI empowers water utilities, municipalities, and regulatory agencies with proven, actionable strategies to prevent lead contamination, ensure Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and protect public health.

Using a data-driven, community-centered approach, EPHI supports stronger State Revolving Fund (SRF) applications, assists with compliance with the complex requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), and guides resilient infrastructure upgrades funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Our work advances multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting safe, equitable access to clean drinking water, long-term infrastructure resilience, and environmental equity. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

