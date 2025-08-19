DP World’s Brittany Caskey, Chief Commercial Officer – Logistics, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brittany Caskey, DP World’s Chief Commercial Officer – Logistics for its Americas business, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, one of the world’s premier communities for business leaders.

Caskey was selected by a review committee based on the strength of her leadership experience, business achievements, and dedication to shaping the future of logistics. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and recognition.

Caskey brings 20 years of experience in logistics and supply chain leadership, with a deep background in strategic growth, commercial innovation, and customer-focused solutions. Prior to joining DP World, she served as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Solutions at UPS Supply Chain Solutions, where she led global teams to accelerate new business growth.

As Chief Commercial Officer for DP World’s logistics business in the Americas, Caskey leads the company’s commercial strategy across North and South America, with a focus on expanding logistics capabilities, entering new markets, and delivering sustainable, value-driven solutions across the supply chain.

Brittany Caskey, Chief Commercial Officer – Logistics, DP World Americas, said: “It’s a privilege to be accepted into the Forbes Business Council and join a community of innovative industry leaders. I’m excited to collaborate with peers who are driving innovation and resilience across global industries. I look forward to sharing insights and contributing to conversations that elevate the role of logistics in solving the world’s most pressing trade and supply chain challenges.”

As a Council member, Caskey will gain access to a network of global business leaders and opportunities to share thought leadership on Forbes.com, including original articles and expert panel participation.

