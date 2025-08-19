CivicPlus Achieves GovRAMP Ready Status for Five Products

MANHATTAN, Kan., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CivicPlus®, a public sector SaaS leader, announced today that five products have been designated as GovRAMP Ready and are now listed on the GovRAMP Authorized Product List (APL), making it among a growing number of gov tech companies to reach this significant milestone.

GovRAMP is a nonprofit organization that provides an independent security verification model designed specifically for all levels of government. The GovRAMP Ready status means a product has undergone a readiness assessment by an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and has been determined to meet the minimum mandatory requirements to pursue a full security authorization under the GovRAMP program.

CivicPlus is a trusted partner for impact-led government and offers the Civic Impact Platform, delivering unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences. Now, five products within the Civic Impact Platform are GovRAMP Ready.

Agenda and Meeting Management Select is an end-to-end solution that enables municipal clerks to easily manage agendas, minutes, and public meetings, while providing the public with unparalleled transparency and access to the meeting process.

is an end-to-end solution that enables municipal clerks to easily manage agendas, minutes, and public meetings, while providing the public with unparalleled transparency and access to the meeting process. Municipal Websites Central and Municipal Websites Evolve improve engagement and communication with a world-class website tailored for local governments. With configurable layouts, simplified content management, and integrated tools for communication and resident self-service, CivicPlus websites streamline the timely delivery of essential information and services.

and improve engagement and communication with a world-class website tailored for local governments. With configurable layouts, simplified content management, and integrated tools for communication and resident self-service, CivicPlus websites streamline the timely delivery of essential information and services. NextRequest , the CivicPlus public records request software, empowers government organizations to streamline the receipt, routing, and release of public records through an all-in-one, modern online portal.

, the CivicPlus public records request software, empowers government organizations to streamline the receipt, routing, and release of public records through an all-in-one, modern online portal. Recreation Management is built for parks and rec, backed by local government expertise. The software helps to boost community participation and streamlines rec operations and payments by making it easier for residents to sign up for classes and events, reserve facilities, and pay for memberships.

The GovRAMP Ready designation affirms CivicPlus’ security posture and highlights its commitment to helping government clients manage cybersecurity risk in an increasingly complex threat environment.

“Earning GovRAMP Ready status is a significant step forward in our security journey,” said CivicPlus Senior Director of Security Jim Flynn. “This accomplishment reflects our rigorous security protocols and dedication to meeting and exceeding the evolving cybersecurity expectations of state and local governments as well as the public sector.”

CivicPlus continues to be an industry leader in helping governments modernize their technology infrastructure without compromising security. By prioritizing compliance and innovation, the company is paving the way for more resilient and efficient public services.

For more information about GovRAMP Ready products provided by CivicPlus and its approach to secure government technology solutions, visit www.civicplus.com.

About GovRAMP Ready

GovRAMP Ready and GovRAMP Authorized are two different statuses service providers can obtain at different stages in the GovRAMP verification process. Service providers with a GovRAMP Ready status must still undergo additional security and system validation while service providers with a GovRAMP Authorized status have completed all security and system validation and the government has accepted the provider’s completed Security Package.

About CivicPlus

Thousands of high-performing civic leaders rely on CivicPlus® as their trusted partner for Impact-Led Government. With CivicPlus, leaders can finally overcome the perpetual tradeoff between the demand for better services and the realities of operational resources, leveraging the unique Civic Impact Platform to deliver both unmatched end-to-end automated efficiency and truly unified, delightful resident experiences.

Backed by over 25 years of experience and leveraging the insights of more than 900 team members, our solutions are chosen by over 10,000 organizations and are used daily by over 340 million people in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit civicplus.com.

