Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Secures $2 Million Dealer Direct Floor Plan to Accelerate MAX ATV Dealer Expansion Nationwide

BRADENTON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced that it has been approved for a $2 million floor plan financing facility with Dealer Direct, a leading provider of inventory financing solutions for powersports and outdoor power equipment dealerships throughout North America.

Floor plan financing is a specialized line of credit that enables dealers to purchase and stock inventory without tying up their own capital. Through this arrangement, Recreatives’ authorized dealers will now have access to funding that allows them to acquire MAX ATVs on flexible terms, with zero down payment and 0% interest for the first 6 months.

This new program is designed to significantly lower the entry barrier for new dealers while providing existing dealers with greater purchasing power to expand inventory levels. By removing upfront capital constraints, Recreatives expects to rapidly accelerate the growth of its dealer network in the United States and Canada.

“Partnering with Dealer Direct to provide this $2 million facility is a major step forward in our mission to expand the MAX brand and strengthen our dealer relationships,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “Previously, Recreatives maintained a network of over 200 active dealers in North America. Floor plan financing is a proven growth engine in the powersports industry, and I believe offering our dealers a dedicated floor plan will enable them to stock and sell MAX vehicles more easily than ever before. This program positions Recreatives to broaden our distribution footprint and make MAX ATVs available to more customers across the country.”

Dealer Direct specializes in providing financing solutions tailored to powersports and recreational vehicle dealers, offering a streamlined approval process and flexible terms designed to support dealer success. By leveraging Dealer Direct’s expertise and national reach, Recreatives can offer its authorized dealers a competitive financing program typically available only through larger OEMs.

Key Benefits of the Dealer Direct Floor Plan Facility

$2 million financing facility dedicated exclusively for the MAX ATV dealer network

The launch of the Dealer Direct floor plan facility comes as Recreatives prepares to expand its product line with the upcoming relaunch of its MAX 4 and Buffalo Truck models, as well as the first amphibious 6x6 ATV offered in the industry with independent suspension.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC "). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

