Rendever Rolls Out Immersive Dementia Simulation and Empathy Training for Improved Caregiving & Societal Understanding

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the company leading the industry in immersive technology for aging, has launched a cutting-edge dementia and empathy training program for senior living professionals and caregivers. The interactive training program includes a suite of VR-based paradigms designed to empower individuals to understand, support, and improve their approach to dementia care.

By stepping into the shoes of someone with dementia, caregivers can see through their eyes, hear what they hear, and feel what they might feel. The empathetic approach to dementia training contributes to more compassionate, responsive caregiving practices built through a firsthand perception.

The VR-based training paradigm includes interactive scenarios, real-time guidance from a friendly AI companion named Nova, and a comprehensive symptom library that explores perceptual shifts, hallucinations, black holes, and other lived experiences common with dementia. Nova personalizes the empathy-building process, enabling caregivers to gain emotional insights from their virtual experiences. This fosters empathy as a core skill, drives emotional connection, and is designed to enhance healthy staff engagement by incorporating the tool into staff onboarding programs.

In a recent study examining the effects of VR on older adults with dementia and their family members, participants experienced significant improvements in stress levels and overall quality of life after three weekly VR sessions. Family members also reported a decrease in symptoms of depression and burnout. These results speak to the impact of VR in supporting residents and their caregivers, showing the benefits of a holistic approach inclusive of all parties involved in care.

“Empathy is much more than a buzzword; it's fundamental to care,” said Kyle Rand, Cofounder and CEO of Rendever. “This new dementia and empathy training program gives teams an accessible, hands-on experience to understand the symptomology of dementia and provide better care centered on empathy. Based on early industry feedback, we are excited to see this deployed for staff, families, and broader community outreach efforts in a way that will help society better understand dementia.”

Caregivers can deploy the program in various ways: as part of onboarding and training courses, skill refreshment or deep empathy workshops. It also facilitates new avenues for families to engage and connect with loved ones affected by dementia.

“Families can now walk into a local community and have a unique opportunity to understand the challenges their loved ones face,” said Rand. “This immersive experience opens a window into the world of their loved ones living with dementia.”

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation and improving care through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, the platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections among populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has launched commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. Rendever is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .