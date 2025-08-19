SHCO Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Soho House & Co. Inc. to MCR Hotels

MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Soho House & Co. Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) (“Soho”) for $9.00 per share in cash to an investor group led by MCR Hotels and its Chairman and CEO Tyler Morse.

Soho Chairman Ron Burkle and his investment firm, the Yucaipa Companies LLC (“Yucaipa”), will roll over their controlling equity interests in Soho and retain majority control of the business. Additionally, other existing significant shareholders, including Richard Caring, Nick Jones and Goldman Sachs, will roll over the majority of their Soho shares. The opportunity to roll over shares into the post-close entity is not being made available to Soho’s public stockholders.

The sale was approved upon the recommendation of a purportedly independent special committee (“Special Committee”) of the board of directors (“Board”) of Soho, which indicates that there were potential conflicts of interest affecting certain members of the Board.

Why is there an investigation?

“We are investigating whether the Soho Special Committee acted in the best interests of Soho shareholders in recommending the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the members of the Soho Special Committee were truly independent, whether the sale price is fair to Soho shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

