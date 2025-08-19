Talkdesk expands integration with Epic to deliver artificial intelligence-powered, automated outbound engagement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced the integration of Talkdesk Advanced Dialer with Epic through the Epic Workshop program. Directly connecting Epic workqueues and Cheers outreach campaigns to the Talkdesk artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contact center platform helps healthcare organizations close gaps in communication and care with proactive, automated patient outreach.

Following up with patients traditionally involves manual steps, such as moving data between systems, repetitive dialing, and wait periods. This inefficiency consumes critical staff time, and the lack of visibility of call outcomes in the electronic health records (EHR) or customer relationship management (CRM) systems delays patient engagement, making it difficult to measure the impact of outreach programs.

The new integration automates the process. Epic identifies patients requiring scheduling and initiates contact through Epic or Talkdesk digital channels such as MyChart® messages, text messages, or emails. When a patient doesn't respond to a message, Talkdesk can automatically initiate an outbound phone call directly from Epic workqueues. Talkdesk Advanced Dialer intelligently aligns patients to the AI agent or human staff member best able to help. Talkdesk AI Agents for Healthcare or human staff can then address patient needs immediately, and Talkdesk automatically passes conversation context to staff whenever escalations are required. The system automatically records call outcomes and context back into Epic, creating a complete and synchronized communication record.

In addition, incoming call workflows for agents are being enhanced to automatically launch not only the correct patient or member record, but also the appropriate workflow. Talkdesk will be able to trigger the correct Cheers workflow, such as scheduling an appointment or preparing an estimate.

Automating patient outreach is part of Talkdesk's continued focus on healthcare workflows powered by Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) . CXA orchestrates multiple AI agents that work together to resolve issues and automate entire patient journeys. Use cases like pre- and post-discharge follow-up, specialty appointment scheduling, and more can be automated through CXA. Unifying inbound and outbound interactions across channels and between AI and human agent teams frees staff time, reduces costs, and improves patient satisfaction.

“Integrating Talkdesk directly into outbound workflows in Cheers will enable organizations to serve their patients more efficiently and improve engagement," said Sam Seering, product manager for Cheers at Epic. "This advancement helps health systems deliver more proactive and connected patient journeys.”

Talkdesk Advanced Dialer integration with Epic is designed to help healthcare organizations:

Eliminate manual processes by connecting Epic workqueues and Cheers campaigns directly to Talkdesk for automated patient outreach.



by connecting Epic workqueues and Cheers campaigns directly to Talkdesk for automated patient outreach. Reduce staff idle time by automating call initiation and leveraging voice AI agents built for healthcare to automate interactions across access, billing, pharmacy, and other services.



by automating call initiation and leveraging voice AI agents built for healthcare to automate interactions across access, billing, pharmacy, and other services. Improve patient engagement through timely, personalized follow-up.



through timely, personalized follow-up. Maintain complete communication visibility with automatic recording of call outcomes and context into Epic, making it easier to track the success of campaigns.

"Setting up and managing outbound calls to patients has traditionally been a fragmented and time-consuming process for healthcare organizations," said Patty Hayward, vice president and general manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Talkdesk. "Our partnership with Epic is a game-changer. Integrating Talkdesk Advanced Dialer directly with Epic enables providers to automate proactive patient outreach, eliminate manual steps that divert time from patient care, and gain complete visibility into call results to improve patient outcomes. The result is faster, more efficient connections between patients and providers.”

The new capability expands on the ongoing co-development of innovations and interoperability between Talkdesk and Epic as part of Epic’s Workshop program, further supporting healthcare providers in delivering a connected, efficient, and patient-centered communication experience. Talkdesk is showcasing its expanded Epic integration at Epic UGM 2025 in Verona, Wisconsin.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA)—a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable

knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. Epic, MyChart, and Cheers are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media Contact:

Talkdesk Public Relations