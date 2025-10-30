Talkdesk announces 2025 CX Innovators Awards winners

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. today announced the winners of its sixth annual CX Innovators Awards. The awards program recognizes companies that have uniquely leveraged Talkdesk technology to enhance outcomes at each step of the customer journey and deliver best-in-class customer experience (CX).

This year’s winners and honorees span diverse industries, demonstrating the value of precise, real-time CX solutions for accelerating agent training and tasks, and enabling accurate, hyper-personalized customer interactions from human or virtual agents. The winning companies cited increased response rates, reduced call handling time, a higher net promoter score (NPS), and a higher customer satisfaction (CSAT) score, all while lowering operating expenditure (OpEx). Beyond these contact center metrics, CX was a key driver of customer loyalty and revenue growth.

Below is the complete list of 2025 honorees:

AI Visionary

Celebrating business leaders who enthusiastically embrace cutting-edge technologies to create world-class customer experiences.

Efficiency Leader

Celebrating companies that have successfully increased agent effectiveness and workplace efficiency by leveraging creative CX solutions.

Growth Leader

Celebrating companies that have used customer experience to unlock new customers, drive enterprise growth, and increase revenue.

Momentum Leader

Celebrating female business leaders on the cutting-edge of customer experience, who push the industry towards innovation.

Optimization Leader

Celebrating companies that have optimized their business with decreased OpEx and reduced agent attrition through innovative CX solutions.

Rookie of the Year

Celebrating companies that have successfully implemented Talkdesk in the past 12 months and exemplified CX excellence with a rapid deployment and return on investment (ROI).

Social Impact

Celebrating companies that make a lasting, positive impact in their communities and the world.

Ultimate Innovator

Celebrating companies that have leveraged Talkdesk technology in innovative ways to solve CX challenges and deliver best-in-class customer experience.

Among this year’s winners, the majority are leveraging Talkdesk’s AI-powered solutions to deliver seamless, personalized service across channels. Since partnering with Talkdesk, honorees report 94% get customer service right the first time, 68% drive digital channel adoption, and 100% ensure customer follow-through, demonstrating how these organizations are improving customer experiences, reducing operational friction, and driving measurable business growth.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2025 CX Innovators Awards. Each of these organizations is redefining what’s possible in customer experience by blending human expertise with automation to drive meaningful impact. It’s inspiring to see how they’re using Talkdesk technology to streamline operations, empower employees, and deliver faster, more personalized service. Their work is a clear example of how innovation in CX doesn’t just improve satisfaction, it fuels growth, loyalty, and long-term business success,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk.

By combining AI-driven insights with human expertise, these companies are not only anticipating and meeting customer needs but also creating stronger connections with their customers and fueling long-term business success.

Nancy G., customer service lead of Quadient, Ultimate Innovator Award winner, shared their experience with Talkdesk in a five-star review on G2 , stating, “I absolutely love the Copilot feature! It’s a total game-changer. Being able to instantly review what was said is so helpful — whether I need to double-check something I missed or get a quick reminder, it’s always right there to keep me on track. It’s like having a personal assistant that ensures I never miss a beat with customers!”

An independent judging panel of CX professionals chose the 2025 CX Innovators Award winners and honorable mentions in 8 categories:

Jon Arnold, J Arnold & Associates

Nate Brown, CX Accelerator

Débora Di Piano, Microsoft

Nancy Jamison, Jamison Consulting, LLC

Zeus Kerravala, ZK Research

Sheila McGee-Smith, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC

Learn more about the companies recognized as winners and honorable mentions on the CX Innovators Awards website. Talkdesk will feature several winners and their stories in a showcase webinar on December 10, 2025.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA) —a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare, financial services, retail, utilities, travel, and government. With prebuilt AI agents , a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.