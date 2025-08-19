Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Launches “Fall is for Foodies” Package Available with Destin Beach Vacation Rentals

Destin, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelers who enjoy authentic culinary experiences and locally produced products along with white sand beaches and crystal waters are adding Destin, Florida to their “must visit” list. With award-winning restaurants, James Beard-nominated chefs, locally produced foods, as well as fresh Gulf seafood, the Destin area is teeming with delectable offerings and one-of-a-kind experiences. Created with the gourmand in mind, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is launching the Fall is for Foodies vacation package. Available with Destin vacation rental stays of three nights or more, the “Fall is for Foodies” package includes the “Taste of the Coast” cooler filled with local culinary products.

“When we think of fall, we’re reminded of the comfortable temperatures and spectacular sunsets at the beach as well as incredible food and wine festivals complemented by delicious fall menus at our favorite Destin restaurants,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “With this in mind, we created a culinary-themed gift that allows our guests to take home a taste of Destin and South Walton to enjoy until their next beach vacation.”

The "Taste of the Coast" cooler features local products, including local honey from Register Farms, craft beer from Destin Brewery, olive oil from 30A Olive Oil, and Cinders & Salt seasonings by Private Chef David Cunningham. Each of the products represents a local business offering a way for foodies to feel like a local and enjoy authentic local culinary experiences.

The package includes two signature beers from Destin Brewery—Destin Ale and Emerald Coast Ultra Premium Lager. Located in the heart of Destin, Destin Brewery has become a favorite among breweries in Destin and a local hot spot for small-batch brews. Founders Kelly and Chelsea Taylor have created a welcoming atmosphere at the brewery, which includes an outdoor deck, homemade root beer for non-drinkers, and even space for your four-legged friends. Seasonal brews and experimental releases keep the tap list fresh, making every visit unique and memorable.

Located north of the beach in Freeport, Register Family Farm is a tribute to the power of family, service, and stewardship. Founded in 2013 by Joseph and Elisabeth Register, both proud U.S. Army veterans, the farm has grown into a beacon of sustainable beekeeping. With over 1,500 colonies under their care, the Registers oversee every step of honey production—from hive to jar. Travelers can visit the Register Family at the Register Farm Market on Highway 20 in downtown Freeport. A sample of their specialty Tupelo honey, which is sourced from the nectar derived from the rare Tupelo tree, is included in the Fall Foodie package.

Located at 30Avenue in Inlet Beach, 30A Olive Oil Co. offers a gourmet experience that feels more like a tasting journey than a shopping trip. Specializing in premium olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars sourced from around the world, the shop is a haven for food lovers and health-conscious cooks alike. Guests are invited to sample oils and vinegars in-store, guided by expert staff who share insights into flavor pairings and culinary traditions. The package includes a sample of the Tuscan Herb EVOO Olive Oil, allowing guests to try this fresh local offering.

Award-winning private chef, David Cunningham, has spent the last 35 years refining his craft. His love for wood-fired techniques and Gulf Coast seafood brought him to create Cinders & Salt, an elevated private chef service, along with his handcrafted dry rubs. Whether hosting an intimate dinner or a festive gathering, Cinders & Salt Chefs prepare a taste of the coast within the vacation rental home or condo. Specializing in custom menus tailored to the client's tastes, Chef Cunningham and his team share their passion for Southern flavors and locally sourced ingredients. The three most popular rubs—Elevate Your Steak Seasoning, Coastal Food Spice and Black Cherry Rib Rub—are included in the Fall is for Foodies package.

Epicureans will also enjoy dining at one of the area’s award-winning Gulf-front restaurants, featuring fresh-caught seafood and produce from area farms. Emeril Lagasse’s Emeril's Coastal at Grand Boulevard at Sandestin is symbolic of Emeril’s deep appreciation and connection to the water. Featuring fresh Gulf seafood and the freshest local ingredients available, Emeril’s Coastal features specialties like New Orleans BBQ Shrimp, Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo along with the fresh catch of the day. At 30Avenue, Chef Tim Creehan’s Cuvee 30A sets the standard for fine dining on the Gulf Coast, infusing fresh local ingredients and creative cuisine. In Destin overlooking the beach, the adults-only BeachWalk Café is an award-winning fine-dining restaurant that pairs fresh local ingredients and creative dishes with spectacular sunsets and starry skies.

As a bonus, Destin’s fall calendar is filled with a delicious mix of food and wine festivals, including Destin Seafood Festival (Sept 26-28), Baytowne Beer Festival (Oct 10-11), the Bloody Mary Festival (Oct 11), Harvest Wine & Food Festival (Oct 16-19), and Eggs on the Beach Big Green Egg Cooking Competition (Nov. 1), among others.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a vast selection of premier 30A, Miramar Beach and Destin vacation rental homes and condominiums, including rentals at Sanctuary at Redfish on 30A, Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach and Jade East Towers in Destin. The Fall is for Foodies package* is valid with stays of three-nights or more in a participating Newman-Dailey South Walton or Destin vacation rental now through Nov. 17, 2025. Learn more or book online at DestinVacation.com or call 850-837-1071. *Some restrictions apply.

