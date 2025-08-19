Chang Robotics to Partner in Third Annual Jacksonville Venture Competition at DisruptIT 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chang Robotics is proud to once again serve as a founding partner of the Jacksonville Venture Competition (JVC). In this live pitch event, top Jacksonville startups compete for real investment opportunities in front of world-class investors.

“There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of JVC to put the best and brightest businesses to the test as they share their innovations in front of world-class investors and community partners,” said Matthew Chang, Founder of Chang Robotics and General Partner of the Chang Robotics Fund.

JVC was launched in 2023 by Matthew Chang and the Chang Robotics team, headquartered in Jacksonville, with a vision to build a world-class startup ecosystem rooted in innovation, investment, and industry. This year’s competition takes place on August 27th as part of the DisruptIT Conference, the anchor event of Jax Tech Fest—a weeklong celebration of innovation across Jacksonville. Hosted at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, DisruptIT brings together leaders in healthcare, education, and emerging technology to strengthen the region’s position as a rising tech hub.

Now in its third year, the Jacksonville Venture Competition has become a premier platform for startup visibility and investor engagement in Jacksonville and beyond. For 2025, the Chang Robotics Fund (CR Fund) has taken the lead as the primary venture capital partner.

Startups that have participated in previous years have gained significant exposure and follow-on funding, with Chang Robotics and the CR Fund investing in multiple companies after the event. This year, the stakes are even higher—with the JVC winner eligible for a term sheet of up to $1 million, led by the CR Fund and supported by a distinguished group of co-investors.

This year, six bold startups will pitch live:

Actual Healthcare Solutions – AI-powered radiology and care coordination

– AI-powered radiology and care coordination SparrowPay – Fintech and SaaS for seamless alternative payments

– Fintech and SaaS for seamless alternative payments SutureShield – Medical device improving safety in robotic surgery

– Medical device improving safety in robotic surgery Robocor – A universal robotics platform to boost human capabilities

– A universal robotics platform to boost human capabilities SeagateSpace – Sea-based launch platforms for scalable space access

– Sea-based launch platforms for scalable space access Scoutz – AI-driven recruiting to uncover overlooked athletic talent

They’ll present in front of an expert judging panel:

Dr. Don Capener , Fund Strategist, Chang Robotics Fund

, Fund Strategist, Chang Robotics Fund Phil Hudgens , Fund Controller, Chang Robotics Fund

, Fund Controller, Chang Robotics Fund Jason Engelhardt , Founder, Silicon Beach

, Founder, Silicon Beach Wendi Burkhardt , Chief Growth Officer, Edited Capital

, Chief Growth Officer, Edited Capital Gregory Grant, EBO/JSEB Administrator, City of Jacksonville



To further expand investor access, Chang Robotics is also launching The AIM Company. This new investment platform allows accredited investors to participate in early-stage investing with as little as $5,000.

Whether you're raising capital, scaling fast, or want to be in the room where innovation happens, tickets are available now at https://disruptitfl.com/.

About Chang Robotics

Chang Robotics is a DBE-certified engineering firm at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Founded in 2017, Chang Robotics has grown rapidly, delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that include some of the world's largest autonomous systems. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators, the company revolutionizes supply chain automation and enhances workforce productivity through human-focused robotics. In 2025, the company launched the Chang Robotics Fund, a $50M initiative focused on launching and building 15-plus early-stage, high-innovation companies using the same model and practices that have driven Chang Robotics’ iconic success. With a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Chang Robotics empowers businesses across manufacturing, government, healthcare, and beyond.

To learn more or connect with us, visit www.ChangRobotics.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn.