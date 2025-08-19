Standard Premium Projects Record Earnings and Portfolio Growth for Fiscal Year 2025

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), a leading specialty finance company, today announced projections for fiscal year 2025 that point to record net income, double-digit portfolio growth and sustained returns for shareholders.

The Company expects to deliver a substantial 13% year-over-year increase in net income, surpassing $1 million for the first time in its history. Return-on-equity is projected to exceed 15%, with basic earnings per share reaching $0.34 by December 31, 2025. Standard Premium’s loan portfolio is anticipated to grow to more than $75 million, a 15% increase over 2024 year-end, while preferred dividends, currently at 7%, are expected to remain fully up-to-date.

“Crossing the $1 million earnings mark will be a significant milestone and is the result of years of building a resilient business, expanding strategically, investing in operational efficiencies and staying true to our commitment to serving clients and delivering value for shareholders,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium.

This positive outlook builds on the momentum of fiscal year 2024, which delivered record profitability, continuing through the first half of 2025 that included growth in the loan portfolio, improved funding costs and disciplined expense management.

“Our capital strategy and cost management initiatives have put us in a strong position to meet these growth targets,” adds Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium. “By maintaining funding efficiency and margin discipline, we’re confident in our ability to continue delivering consistent value across economic cycles.”

