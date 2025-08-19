Study Shows SKIDOS Digital Learning Tools Improve Reading Accuracy by 51%, Offering Solutions to U.S. Literacy Crisis

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ed-tech company for inclusive gamified learning, SKIDOS has released research showing children using digital learning tools achieved a 51% improvement in reading accuracy compared to traditional methods alone. The findings offer potential solutions as educators and parents work to address declining literacy rates nationwide.

The six-month study engaged 16 students ages 4-6 from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds across Cradle to Crayons and Beyond , an early childhood education center. The study revealed the following

51% boost in reading accuracy

9% increase in math accuracy

8% improvement in overall math outcomes

39% enhancement in reading proficiency

19.55% faster math task completion

21.9% faster reading task completion

16% increase in engagement for reading

5% increase in engagement for math

These findings highlight the power of game-based learning in improving early literacy and numeracy, with faster mastery of foundational concepts and sustained student engagement.

The study comes at a critical time as the PISA 2022 results reveal a decline in U.S. math scores (465, below the OECD average of 472) and stagnant reading scores (504, slightly above the OECD average of 476). These results highlight a growing education crisis in math and reading proficiency, particularly in disadvantaged communities. SKIDOS digital tools offer a solution by significantly improving early literacy and numeracy outcomes.

“This study shows that digital tools can play a pivotal role in transforming early education, especially at a time when U.S. students are facing widening gaps in literacy and math achievement. The measurable improvements we’ve seen with SKIDOS tools further validate the power of interactive, game-based learning for young learners,” said Aditya Prakash, Founder & CEO of SKIDOS . “We are committed to helping bridge these gaps and providing educators and parents with effective solutions to nurture the next generation of confident, curious learners.”

Building on these promising results, SKIDOS plans to expand in the U.S. by collaborating with more school districts, launching a specialized early literacy curriculum, and implementing an equity initiative to provide subsidized access to underserved communities. The company will offer teacher training programs, align its content with common core standards, and enhance accessibility for neurodivergent learners. SKIDOS also aims to grow its library of academic and social-emotional content while pursuing research collaborations to further validate and enhance its impact.

SKIDOS is dedicated to creating innovative educational solutions that inspire learning and foster academic success. With a collection of 50+ learning games built by a team of passionate educators and technologists, Team SKIDOS strives to make screen time into active learning time for kids and instill curiosity and creativity in them.

To read the full report, please visit - https://skidos.com/blogs/classroom-study-reveals-digital-learning-dramatically-boosts-math-reading-skills/

For more information, visit - www.skidos.com