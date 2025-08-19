Dominican Republic launches National Semiconductor Strategy

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark announcement during National Free Zones Day, President Luis Abinader and Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), Víctor Bisonó, unveiled the National Strategy for the Promotion of the Semiconductor Industry (ENFIS). The initiative positions the Dominican Republic as an emerging hub for advanced manufacturing and integration into the global semiconductor supply chain.

The ENFIS1 strategy is a robust roadmap, backed by a coalition of national and international key actors. It was developed with the support of the Dominican Association of Free Zones (ADOZONA), the Association of Foreign Investment Companies (ASIEX), and the Instituto Tecnologico de Santo Domingo (INTEC). International expertise also played a decisive role, with contributions from mySilicon Compass - a consulting firm founded by architects of the U.S. CHIPS Act - led by Ian Steff, former U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce, Auffant Global Advisory, led by Dr. Marino Auffant, the Industrial Performance Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), through Dr. Timothy Sturgeon, Purdue University and its Purdue Applied Research Institute (PARI), as well as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Together, these actors provided strategic, technical, and institutional input, ensuring the strategy’s credibility and long-term sustainability.

The strategy responds to global shifts in semiconductor supply chains, nearshoring trends, and the need for resilient, diversified production networks. With over US$ 417 million in FDI in free zones and more than US$ 8.6 billion in exports in 2024, the Dominican Republic is leveraging its proven manufacturing base and strategic location to enter key segments of the semiconductor value chain.

The strategy is built on five interconnected pillars designed to create a robust ecosystem for semiconductor investment:

Industrial Development

Upgrading infrastructure, clustering industries, and attracting suppliers in ATP, PCB, and passive components. Governance and Policy

Streamlining regulations, creating a National Advanced Manufacturing Cabinet, and aligning national strategies. Workforce and Human Capital

Expanding STEM education, technical training, and international partnerships (e.g., Purdue University). Country Promotion

Rebranding the DR as a high-tech destination, increasing global visibility, and hosting a Global Semiconductor Summit. Strategic Partnerships

Engaging semiconductor firms, industry associations (SEMI, SIA), and academic institutions to drive innovation and integration.



The launch of ENFIS marks a pivotal moment in the Dominican Republic’s industrial evolution. With a clear roadmap and strong institutional backing, the country is poised to become a strategic partner in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The Dominican Republic invites semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, and investors to be part of this transformation. With a skilled workforce, world-class free zones infrastructure, and a bold national strategy, the country offers a secure, cost-effective, innovative-ready environment, and ready to become a trusted partner in the future of high-tech.

1 https://micm.gob.do/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/National-Strategy-for-the-Promotion-of-the-Semiconductor-Industry-ENFIS.pdf

