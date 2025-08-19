USX Cyber® Introduces LUMI™ - An Agentic AI Sidekick Built into the GUARDIENT® Platform

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USX Cyber® is proud to unveil LUMI™ (Logic-Driven Unified Monitoring Intelligence), the first Agentic AI security and compliance companion integrated directly into the GUARDIENT® platform. LUMI is more than just a chatbot — it’s your always-on Level 1 SOC analyst and audit assistant, trained to help organizations pass compliance checks and rapidly detect and respond to security threats.

Purpose-built by the USX Cyber team, LUMI is trained on sandboxed policy templates, compliance artifacts, and real-world security scenarios—ensuring that responses are both context-aware and standards-aligned. Whether you’re preparing for a CMMC audit, chasing a suspicious alert, or questioning the latest access control policy, LUMI is ready with the insight and action steps you need.

“LUMI represents our commitment to not only making cybersecurity smarter—but also radically more accessible,” said Cole McKinley, CTO of USX Cyber. “Security doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With LUMI, it’s like having a trained analyst and compliance officer built into your dashboard.”

What LUMI™ Can Do

Level 1 SOC Analyst Support

Automatically triages low- and medium-level alerts and suggests actions.

Assists in mapping controls, retrieving required policies, and flagging missing documentation based on compliance frameworks like CMMC, SOC 2, HIPAA, and more.

Helps execute workflows across the GUARDIENT platform—whether it’s isolating a device, reviewing system health, or generating audit reports.

Powered by secure sandboxed knowledge, LUMI understands your environment and communicates in plain English with technical depth when needed.

Why Agentic AI?

Unlike generic AI tools, LUMI is agentic—meaning it doesn’t just answer, it acts. Built to interoperate across the entire GUARDIENT ecosystem, LUMI can observe, reason, and help execute tasks that would otherwise require human intervention.

Security-First, Compliance-Focused

As part of the GUARDIENT platform, LUMI leverages full SIEM visibility, endpoint telemetry, cloud log ingestion, and GUARDIENT’s automation fabric. It’s like giving every small and mid-sized business the power of an enterprise-grade security team—without the overhead.

To experience LUMI in action or schedule a demo, visit www.usxcyber.com.

About USX Cyber®

USX Cyber® is a security-driven compliance company focused on protecting and empowering small to mid-sized businesses. Its flagship platform, GUARDIENT®, unifies endpoint protection, SIEM, SOAR, vulnerability management, and now Agentic AI, to deliver powerful cybersecurity in a simplified, affordable package.

