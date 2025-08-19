YMCA Reminds Parents: You Are Not Alone This Back-to-School Season

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As backpacks are packed and alarm clocks are set, many parents are feeling the familiar back-to-school pressure: balancing work schedules, after-school activities, homework, and transportation, all while ensuring their kids are happy, healthy, and thriving.

This year, the YMCA is delivering a simple but powerful message: Parents do not have to do it all alone. With more than 2,600 locations across the U.S., the YMCA partners with families to provide safe, supportive programs that foster achievement, relationships, and belonging for over half a million children.

“Back to school is a big transition, not just for kids but for the whole family,” said Curtis Lemieux, Director of Out of School Time Strategy for YMCA of the USA. “The YMCA is here to be part of the team, offering spaces where children can learn, grow, and connect, and where parents can feel supported by their community.”

A Partner in Every Stage of the School Day

YMCA before and afterschool programs give parents peace of mind and kids a place to build skills, friendships, and confidence. Activities include homework help, STEM projects, arts, sports, physical activity, and mental health supports, all led by trained staff who serve as positive role models.

Beyond child care, the YMCA offers family nights, sports leagues, and volunteer opportunities that help strengthen neighborhood ties and combat social isolation. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, disconnection is a growing public health issue, and the YMCA’s community-centered approach offers a solution.

Scholarships and financial assistance are available in many communities nationwide. Parents and caregivers can visit ymca.org/find-your-y to find programs in their area and learn how the Y can be a trusted partner in the school-year journey.

the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.

