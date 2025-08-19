Trawick International, Runway Health Partner to Enhance Pre-Travel Medical Preparedness for Trawick International Travel Insurance Policyholders

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, an industry-leading provider of international insurance and assistance services, today announced a new partnership with Runway Health to offer a complimentary Medication Readiness Consultation to its travel insurance policyholders.

Through this partnership, Trawick International travel insurance policyholders will have convenient, online access to U.S.-licensed physicians who can recommend and prescribe personalized travel medicine kits delivered directly to the traveler’s door.

Policyholders can initiate a free Medication Readiness Consultation at Runway Health, during which a licensed physician will assess their travel itinerary, health needs, and destination-specific risks. When appropriate, the physician may prescribe travel medications such as antibiotics, anti-nausea medication, malaria prevention medication, or altitude sickness prevention, all conveniently shipped in a customized kit before departure. This proactive approach to pre-travel healthcare not only helps prevent common travel ailments, but it also mitigates in-destination trip disruptions and medical claims.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International commented, “At Trawick International, we are constantly looking for new ways to deliver more value to our customers and elevate the overall travel experience. This partnership with Runway Health is a natural extension of that commitment, giving travelers direct access to medical expertise and personalized care before they even leave home. It’s about enabling our customers to explore the world with greater confidence and preparedness.”

Runway Health’s easy-to-use platform allows travelers to complete a brief online intake form and engage in chat-based care with a licensed physician, no phone calls or video visits required. If medication is prescribed, kits are filled by U.S. pharmacies and shipped with a medication guide and destination-specific health information.

Josh Rome, CEO of Runway Health, added, “At Runway Health, we’re focused on removing barriers to pre-travel healthcare by ensuring that travelers have convenient access to the medications and guidance they need – before they need it! Our partnership with Trawick International brings that mission to life at scale, mitigating risk while empowering travelers to feel more confident, prepared, and protected wherever their journey takes them.”

Runway Health’s Pre-Travel Medication Readiness Consultations will be available to eligible policyholders through select Trawick International travel insurance plans.

About Trawick International

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

About Runway Health

Runway Health is a leading the consumer telehealth platform specializing in travel health. Founded to streamline access to pre-departure healthcare solutions, Runway connects travelers with U.S.-licensed physicians across all 50 states completely online, simplifying the process of obtaining personalized guidance, prescription medications and vaccine support for travel across the globe. The company is committed to making travel healthier and more accessible for everyone. For more, visit runwayhealth.com.

