Steven Schaub, YES Communities CEO Inducted Into the RV/MH Hall of Fame

Denver, CO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -- YES Communities is proud to announce that CEO and President Steven Schaub, has been inducted into the RV/MH Heritage Foundation 2025 Hall of Fame. Schaub joins four other manufactured housing leaders and ten total inductees. Steven, and the rest of the inductees were recognized earlier this week during the 2025 induction ceremony and dinner in Elkhart, Indiana.



Steven Schaub has been a foundational leader since YES Communities’ establishment in 2008. Over his impressive career, he has guided YES through significant expansion and cultural development, drawing on more than 25 years of experience in the acquisition, management, and development of manufactured home communities.

“Having partnered with Steve for almost 30 years, he exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership and unwavering passion and integrity that strengthens the MH industry from the inside out. His dedication to providing quality, attainable housing across the nation, coupled with his ability to inspire teams and challenge the status quo, makes him a truly deserving inductee into the RV/MH Hall of Fame,” said Karen Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer at YES Communities.

“Congratulations on this much deserved recognition. Your passion for creating a great homeowner experience has helped bring attainable housing to many,” said Kevin Clayton, CEO and President of Clayton Homes, the largest builder of manufactured and modular homes in the U.S.

RV/MH Heritage Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries by providing a facility to preserve the history and honor the pioneers who have made significant contributions to the good of the two industries. The RV/MH Hall of Fame’s mission is to recognize, preserve, and honor the history and leaders who are instrumental in making the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries what they are today.

