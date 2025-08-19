New York, USA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Twins in Healthcare Market to Exhibit Tremendous Growth at a CAGR of ~28% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing use of digital twins in healthcare is largely fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. The shift toward personalized, data-driven care is empowering physicians to make more precise treatment decisions. Moreover, the rising volume of surgeries worldwide, coupled with continuous technological innovations, new product introductions, and progress in predictive analytics, are major drivers accelerating market expansion.

DelveInsight’s Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading digital twins in healthcare companies’ market shares, challenges, digital twins in healthcare market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market digital twins in healthcare companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global digital twins in healthcare market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the digital twins in healthcare market, the patient digital twin category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable digital twins in healthcare companies such as Siemens Healthineers AG, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle, Virtonomy GmbH, Microsoft, Unity Technologies, Verto Health, Dassault Systèmes, ANSYS, Inc., Twins Digital Services India Private Limited, SAP, NVIDIA Corporation, Exactcure, TCS, Unlearn.ai, Inc., PrediSurge, Q Bio, Cisco Systems, Inc., GE HealthCare, and several others are currently operating in the digital twins in healthcare market.

and several others are currently operating in the digital twins in healthcare market. In January 2025, Quibim announced $50 million in Series A financing, led by Asabys and Buenavista, to advance precision medicine using AI-powered imaging biomarkers. The company is developing digital twins at the organ and lesion level, with solutions such as QP-Brain, QP-Prostate, and QP-Liver, highlighting its commitment to personalized, data-driven healthcare.

announced $50 million in Series A financing, led by Asabys and Buenavista, to advance precision medicine using AI-powered imaging biomarkers. The company is developing digital twins at the organ and lesion level, with solutions such as QP-Brain, QP-Prostate, and QP-Liver, highlighting its commitment to personalized, data-driven healthcare. In November 2024, PrediSurge announced a collaboration with Medtronic to offer its technology to customers using Medtronic’s Endurant™ stent graft. PrediSurge’s patient-specific digital twin technology, powered by advanced AI, enables personalized predictive simulations to enhance endovascular aortic care, marking a significant step forward in precision treatment.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the digital twins in healthcare market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Forecast Report

Digital Twins in Healthcare Overview

Digital twins in healthcare are virtual replicas of physical entities, such as organs, tissues, medical devices, or even entire patients, created using real-time data, advanced modeling, and simulation technologies. By integrating information from medical imaging, electronic health records, wearable sensors, and genomic data, a digital twin can mirror the current health status of a patient with high precision. This allows clinicians to simulate disease progression, predict treatment outcomes, and personalize care plans without invasive procedures. For example, a digital twin of the heart could be used to test different surgical or pharmaceutical interventions before applying them in real life, thereby reducing risk and improving decision-making.

Beyond individual patient care, digital twins have transformative potential in medical research, hospital operations, and medical device development. Pharmaceutical companies can use population-scale digital twins to simulate clinical trials, significantly reducing time and cost while improving safety predictions. Hospitals can deploy operational digital twins to optimize patient flow, resource allocation, and equipment maintenance. By enabling predictive and preventive approaches, digital twins support the shift toward precision medicine, proactive healthcare, and improved patient outcomes, turning data into actionable intelligence that bridges the gap between physical health systems and virtual modeling.





Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the digital twins in healthcare market in the coming years, driven by multiple factors. This leadership is largely due to the rising burden of chronic illnesses, an increasing volume of surgical procedures, and favorable government regulations. In addition, continuous innovation from key market players is boosting growth. For example, in May 2024, Ontrak Inc. introduced its Mental Health Digital Twin (MHDT), which integrates data-based insights with human-centered care to deliver personalized mental health solutions.

Digital twins are also gaining traction in medical device development; as reported by the National Institutes of Health (2025), the FDA approved 69 medical devices in 2024 that utilized digital twin technology, underscoring its expanding influence in healthcare innovation.

As a result, the combined impact of increasing chronic disease prevalence, rising surgical demand, and rapid technological advancements in digital twin applications is projected to drive substantial market growth in North America between 2025 and 2032.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the digital twins in healthcare market, get a snapshot of the Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Outlook

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Dynamics

The digital twins in healthcare market is undergoing rapid growth, driven by the convergence of advanced computing, real-time data analytics, and healthcare digitalization. A digital twin is a virtual replica of a physical entity—such as a patient, organ, device, or hospital process—that enables simulation, monitoring, and predictive modeling. In healthcare, digital twins can be applied to areas such as personalized treatment planning, clinical trial simulation, surgical training, and hospital workflow optimization. This transformative capability is gaining traction as healthcare systems increasingly adopt AI, IoT-enabled medical devices, and cloud-based platforms to improve outcomes and operational efficiency.

One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. By integrating patient-specific genetic, physiological, and lifestyle data, digital twins enable clinicians to predict disease progression, simulate the impact of different therapies, and optimize treatment protocols. This is particularly relevant in oncology, cardiology, and orthopedics, where precision treatment can significantly improve patient outcomes. Additionally, the growing burden of chronic diseases worldwide is encouraging healthcare providers to adopt tools that enable early intervention, proactive management, and remote monitoring, further accelerating the adoption of digital twin technology.

Technological advancements are also a key catalyst for market growth. The integration of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics with real-time IoT sensor inputs allows digital twins to continuously update and refine their predictive accuracy. Moreover, improvements in computing power and cloud infrastructure make it feasible to process large volumes of patient and operational data at scale. Partnerships between healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and technology companies are becoming increasingly common, aimed at developing integrated platforms for simulation, training, and predictive maintenance of medical equipment.

However, the market faces challenges that could slow adoption. High implementation costs, complex integration requirements with existing healthcare IT systems, and concerns about patient data privacy and cybersecurity remain significant barriers. Regulatory frameworks for digital twin applications in healthcare are still evolving, creating uncertainty for developers and providers. Additionally, the success of digital twin models depends heavily on the quality, completeness, and interoperability of data, which can vary widely across healthcare institutions.

Looking ahead, the digital twins in healthcare market is expected to benefit from rising investments in healthcare digitalization, expanding telehealth services, and the shift toward value-based care. As regulatory clarity improves and technology costs decrease, adoption is likely to accelerate across hospitals, research institutions, and device manufacturers. Emerging applications, such as organ-specific twins for surgical planning, AI-powered drug discovery simulations, and population health modeling, are poised to broaden the scope of the market, positioning digital twins as a cornerstone technology in the future of healthcare delivery and innovation.

Get a sneak peek at the digital twins in healthcare market dynamics @ Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Trends

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Digital Twins in Healthcare Market CAGR ~28% Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Size by 2032 ~USD 15 Billion Key Digital Twins in Healthcare Companies Siemens Healthineers AG, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle, Virtonomy GmbH, Microsoft, Unity Technologies, Verto Health, Dassault Systèmes, ANSYS, Inc., Twins Digital Services India Private Limited, SAP, NVIDIA Corporation, Exactcure, TCS, Unlearn.ai, Inc., PrediSurge, Q Bio, Cisco Systems, Inc., GE HealthCare, and others

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Assessment

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmentation Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Type: Patient Digital Twins, Device Digital Twins, and Hospital Digital Twins Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Technology: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Application: Chronic Disease Management, Patient Monitoring, Surgical Simulation, Predictive Analysis, and Others Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the digital twins in healthcare market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Digital Twins in Healthcare Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Report Introduction 2 Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Layout 8 Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the digital twins in healthcare market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Analysis

Related Reports

Big Data in Healthcare Market

Big Data in Healthcare Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key big data in healthcare companies, including IBM, Google LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TEMPUS, Epic Systems Corporation, The Apache Software Foundation, Cloudian Object Storage, Microsoft, Yalantis, Altair Engineering Inc., Oracle, Flatiron Health, Kaiser Permanente, Palantir Technologies Inc., GE HealthCare, UnitedHealth Group, Innovaccer, Health Catalyst, Apixio, among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in life sciences companies, including IBM, Microsoft, Google DeepMind, NVIDIA, BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Insilico Medicine, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Roche, Illumina, Tempus, SOPHiA GENETICS, among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in precision medicine companies, including TEMPUS, GE HealthCare, Qure.ai, Envisionit Deep AI (Pty) Ltd., Avicenna.AI, Aignostics, Inc., Proscia Inc., Ultivue, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., IBEX, Cleerly, Inc., Paige AI, Inc., Densitas® Inc., Photocure ASA, iCAD, Inc., Eko Health, Inc., Owkin, Inc, Massive Bio, Deep Bio Inc., Atomwise Inc., among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in diagnostics companies, including Aidoc, Owkin, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Owkin, Inc., Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Terarecon, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., Ibex, Google LLC, GE HealthCare, DreaMed, Riverain Technologies, Terarecon, Inc., Aiforia, RADLogics, among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in remote patient monitoring companies, including TEMPUS, GE HealthCare, Qure.ai, Envisionit Deep AI (Pty) Ltd., Avicenna.AI, Aignostics, Inc., Proscia Inc., Ultivue, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., IBEX, Cleerly, Inc., Paige AI, Inc., Densitas® Inc., Photocure ASA, iCAD, Inc., Eko Health, Inc., Owkin, Inc, Massive Bio, Deep Bio Inc., Atomwise Inc., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.