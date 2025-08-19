Speaker Barb Betts and Patrice Bonfiglio Talk Relationships and Business Success on The Burnout Club Podcast

Beverly Hills California, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent episode of The Burnout Club, host Patrice Bonfiglio sat down with Barb Betts, CEO, keynote speaker, and podcast host, for a candid discussion on why mastering relationships is essential not only for business growth but also for combating today’s loneliness epidemic. Drawing on more than two decades in real estate and a global speaking career, Betts shared how shifting from pushy sales tactics to relationship-centered strategies transformed her life and business.

Betts recounted how an early experience—being chased by a dog while cold-calling door to door—led her to question traditional sales models. “I was sitting in my car thinking, I became a real estate agent to help people, but I was just being a pushy salesperson,” Betts said. That moment launched her mission to build a business by relationship, a method that ultimately fueled her success and inspired her to teach thousands of other professionals to do the same.

Throughout the episode, Betts outlined her “BUILD” framework, encouraging entrepreneurs to move beyond collecting contacts to truly making people feel known. From being authentic and understanding others, to investing with intention, leveraging meaningful moments, and delivering extraordinary value, Betts emphasized that sustainable growth starts with prioritizing human connection.

The conversation also explored the risks of an over-automated world. Betts cautioned that while artificial intelligence (AI) offers powerful tools, it can never replace genuine human bonds. “AI doesn’t refer you business,” she said. “Every opportunity in life is tied to a relationship. The more we automate, the more we risk letting that slip away.”

Betts, who hosts the podcast Relationships Are Your Superpower, challenged listeners to conduct a self-inventory of their own networks. “It’s not about how many people you know; it’s about how many people feel known by you,” she explained. “When’s the last time you reached out just to see how someone’s doing, with no agenda?”

Listeners can explore more of Betts’ relationship-driven insights on her Instagram or on Relationships Are Your Superpower, where she delves into building deeper connections with ourselves and others.

About Barb Betts:

Barb Betts is a keynote speaker, CEO, and host of the podcast Relationships Are Your Superpower. With over 20 years in real estate and a sought-after speaking career, she helps professionals worldwide turn authentic relationship building into their greatest competitive advantage.

About The Burnout Club:

The Burnout Club Podcast is a community-driven platform that explores the intersection of professional success and burnout. Hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, a seasoned hedge fund executive with nearly two decades of experience, the podcast delves into the realities of burnout in high-pressure environments.

