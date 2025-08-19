‘Kitten Lady’ Hannah Shaw Teams with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to Discuss Clear The Shelters 2025 with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelters across the country continue to face capacity challenges, slowed adoptions and stretched resources, with 5.8 million cats and dogs entering shelters last year alone, according to Shelter Animals Count . Now in its 11th year, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign returns alongside Hill’s Pet Nutrition (Hill’s), the campaign’s longest-running national sponsor, to help address the crisis and encourage shelter adoptions.

Recently, Award-Winning Kitten Rescuer and Best-Selling Author, Kitten Lady Hannah Shaw, teamed with Hill’s for a nationwide media tour to share helpful tips for prospective pet parents, from preparing your home to getting a healthy start with high-quality nutrition. She talked about what adopters can expect during the adjustment period, including how to build trust, encourage healthy routines and integrate a new pet into the family.

Shaw also spoke to the unspoken feeling that in order to adopt, one has to be the “perfect pet parent.” According to Hill’s 2025 State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report , younger Americans often feel a pressure to meet a “gold standard” of pet care, leading to hesitation and guilt about adoption. Shaw reassured that committed care, even if imperfect, is truly enough and that much of pet parenthood is learned through experience.

Since 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped nearly 1.2 million pets find loving homes and raised more than $5 million for participating shelters across the country. After setting a single-year adoption record in 2024, this year’s goal is bigger than ever: make 2025 another record-breaking year and give even more pets a second chance.

During Clear The Shelters, Hill’s continues its 23-year commitment to shelter pets and animal welfare professionals through its Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program . The program has supported more than 15 million adoptions and donated more than $300 million in science-led nutrition to more than 1,000 North American shelters.

There are many ways to get involved with Clear The Shelters:

Adopt: If you’re ready to open your heart to a new companion, Clear The Shelters runs throughout August and is a great time to consider adoption.

If you’re ready to open your heart to a new companion, Clear The Shelters runs throughout August and is a great time to consider adoption. Foster: If adopting a pet isn’t a good fit for your life right now, fostering is a great way to explore pet ownership while helping an animal in need.

If adopting a pet isn’t a good fit for your life right now, fostering is a great way to explore pet ownership while helping an animal in need. Donate: Donations to the general Clear the Shelters fund can be made through Great Good Charities until September 15.

Donations to the general Clear the Shelters fund can be made through Great Good Charities until September 15. Shop: When pet parents purchase Hill’s products, they help provide premium nutrition to thousands of shelter pets across the country, with special offers at retailers available online and in-store throughout August on a variety of Hill’s Science Diet products.

Visit HillsClearTheShelters.com to find more information about Clear The Shelters 2025 and resources about Hill’s Pet Nutrition and its support of shelter pets.

About Hannah Shaw

Hannah Shaw is an award-winning kitten rescuer, humane educator and New York Times bestselling author dedicated to protecting vulnerable felines. Known as Kitten Lady, she creates educational content used by shelters and foster parents worldwide, with over 4 million followers across social platforms. Shaw is the founder of the nonprofit Orphan Kitten Club and author of Tiny But Mighty and Cats of the World. She lives in California with her husband, fellow animal advocate Andrew Marttila, and a rotating cast of foster kittens.



* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a4eb55b-893d-4f3f-88e3-4f0560ce209e