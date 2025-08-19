NMDP Announces Nationwide Celebration and Fundraiser to Help Patients in Need of Life-Saving Cell Therapy

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDP℠ (formerly Be The Match®), a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, invites communities nationwide to join NMDP Unite: a community celebration to find cures and save lives. This free, family-friendly event will take place simultaneously on Saturday, Sept. 20—World Marrow Donor Day—in Atlanta, Houston, Minneapolis, New York City, Seattle, and online.

NMDP Unite brings together blood stem cell donors, transplant recipients, caregivers, and supporters, all united by one mission: to find cures and give hope to patients facing life-threatening blood cancers and disorders. Each location will feature live entertainment, games, hands-on creative activities, and inspirational stories of courage and healing. A highlight this year includes two heartwarming first-time meetings between transplant recipients and their life-saving donors in Atlanta and Minneapolis.

One of those recipients is Walter Nordgren. At just 4 months old, Walter received a blood stem cell transplant from an NMDP donor after being diagnosed with Hurler syndrome, a rare and life-threatening genetic condition. Now, two years post-transplant, Walter is thriving—running around, going to daycare and living the life his parents once feared he might never have. His family will get to meet and thank his donor for the first time at NMDP Unite in Minneapolis

“It was overwhelming—but as a parent, you’ll do anything for your kids,” said Elizabeth Nordgren, Walter’s mother. “Because of a stranger’s selfless gift, our son has a future. Meeting Walter’s donor at NMDP Unite will be emotional and unforgettable—it’s a moment of pure gratitude.”

Walter’s donor was found through the NMDP RegistrySM after no family matches were found. Stories like his are shared by thousands because only 25 percent of patients find a donor in their families, with the remaining 75 percent turning to NMDP. This reality underscores why events like NMDP Unite matter—not only to raise awareness about patients in need but also to fundraise to provide critical patient assistance to families in need. Since 1987, NMDP has impacted more than 140,000 lives, providing cell therapy for patients facing life-threatening blood cancers or blood disorders.

Each day, NMDP receives 15 grant requests from patients needing help with transplant-related expenses like housing, transportation and prescriptions. Financial barriers remain the No. 1 challenge reported by patients seeking transplants. In 2024, NMDP provided more than $6.6 million in financial assistance to 3,303 patients.

“This is more than just a celebration—it’s a movement,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of NMDP. “Each dollar raised through NMDP Unite supports critical patient assistance programs and research that help break down access barriers for patients fighting for their lives.”

Supporting NMDP Unite is a chance to take action, build community and help fund critical patient programs. Join NMDP in Atlanta, Houston, Minneapolis, New York City, Seattle or online via our national digital experience. To register to attend NMDP Unite or make a financial gift, visit nmdp.org/unite.

About NMDP

At NMDP, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world’s most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we’re expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e51097d-e089-4333-b48e-fc53374c5b92