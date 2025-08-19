Porto Itapoá Advances Yard Operations with Phased RTG Optimization Implementation from Kaleris

ITAPOÁ, Brazil, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porto Itapoá, one of South America’s leading container terminals, has completed the first stage of a multi-phase implementation of the RTG Optimization module within its Kaleris N4 terminal operating system. RTG-O, an advanced solution from supply chain software leader Kaleris, is designed to optimize the performance and efficiency of yard crane operations in container terminals. This strategic initiative reinforces Porto Itapoá’s commitment to operational excellence, continuous innovation, and its vision to become the largest and most efficient container terminal in South America.

“Implementing RTG-O is a key pillar in our ongoing journey to automate and digitize yard operations,” said Sergni Pessoa Rosa Jr., Chief Operations Officer (COO) – Operations, Environment, and Technology at Porto Itapoá. “Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our position as an industry leader and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

The RTG-O deployment is structured in phases to maximize knowledge transfer, minimize operational disruption, and ensure measurable progress. The team began with the RTG Sequencer module in March 2025, initially launching on a single RTG lane. “After achieving strong, measurable results, we gradually expanded its use to additional lanes across the terminal,” noted Sandro Luiz Martins, IT Manager at Porto Itapoá. “As of June 2025, following positive outcomes in the lanes where we implemented the RTG Sequencer, we decided to expand its use to all RTG lanes operating 24/7.”

The phased approach enables the team at Porto Itapoá to systematically validate the impact of each module, ensuring seamless adoption across all operational levels. Operational teams are already observing tangible improvements in crane productivity and yard flow optimization, and the gradual rollout allows the organization to quickly adapt while maintaining high standards of service for customers.

The second iteration of the project will focus on the implementation of the Yard Crane Balancer and Predictive Rehandles modules in September 2025. “Our commitment to process improvement is matched by the dedication and professionalism of the Kaleris teams,” noted Felipe Maldonado e Silva, Planning and Gate Coordinator at Porto Itapoá. “Despite challenges such as time zone differences and infrastructure constraints, Kaleris has consistently demonstrated expertise and a collaborative spirit throughout this implementation.”

Although the project is still in its early stages, Porto Itapoá is proactively conducting daily tests to identify and resolve issues, making continuous refinements throughout the implementation. A comprehensive training program has also been launched, featuring structured sessions, dedicated support materials, and ongoing guidance from project facilitators who closely monitor day-to-day operations to ensure a smooth transition and timely adjustments.

This initiative represents a meaningful milestone in Porto Itapoá’s innovation roadmap and is poised to set new benchmarks for automation and operational efficiency across terminal operations in South America.

About Porto Itapoá

Porto Itapoá is renowned for its focus on technology, innovation, and efficiency in container terminal operations, serving as a critical gateway for trade in South America. Located in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil, the terminal is consistently recognized as one of the most modern container terminals in the region. For more information, visit https://www.portoitapoa.com.