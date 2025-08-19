WIDEOPENWEST MERGER PROBE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Proposed Buyout of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) Shareholders at $5.20 Per Share 

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the fairness of the proposed buyout of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) shareholders at $5.20 per share to determine whether the buyout price provides investors with sufficient value for their shares.

On August 11, 2025, WideOpenWest announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firms DigitalBridge Investments and Crestview Partners at a price of $5.20 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, WideOpenWest’s shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether WideOpenWest’s investors will be receiving adequate monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price. Notably, at the time the shareholder buyout was announced, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for WideOpenWest’s shares of $6.50 per share – approximately 25% higher than the buyout price.

