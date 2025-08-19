Neonatal and Pediatric Hospitalist Dr. Gabriella Dauer Shares Her Top Tips for Beating Back-to-School Bugs on YourUpdateTV

From hygiene habits to trusted remedies like Mucinex, learn why early prevention is key as kids head back to school

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backpacks, new shoes, and fresh routines mark the start of a new school year—but it’s also prime time for cold and flu viruses to spread. Parents everywhere are looking for practical ways to protect their families and prepare for the season ahead. Recently, Neonatal & Pediatric Hospitalist and mom of two, Dr. Gabriella Dauer, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with Mucinex and D S Simon Media to share her expert advice and help families stay healthy as kids head back to class.

The return to school means increased exposure to germs—especially in busy classrooms, cafeterias, and playgrounds. While kids are busy making friends and learning new skills, cold and flu viruses are quick to spread in these close-contact environments. Prevention begins with everyday habits, like regular handwashing, getting enough sleep, eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, and encouraging children to cover their coughs and sneezes. Teaching kids to sneeze into their elbow, avoid sharing cups or utensils, and wash their hands after playing outside or using shared equipment can make a big difference in reducing the spread of illness.

Even with the best prevention strategies, colds and flu can still happen. Early signs of colds and flu are similar and may include fatigue, mild sore throat, nasal congestion, or a cough. In some cases, flu symptoms may appear suddenly with chills, body aches, or fever. Parents who recognize these early indicators can take action sooner, helping their children recover more comfortably and potentially reducing the duration of illness.

“One product I’m really excited about is Mucinex Children’s Mighty Chews Cold & Flu,” said Dr. Dauer. “It’s the first over-the-counter children’s cold and flu medicine available in a soft chewable format. No measuring, no spills, and it provides multi-symptom relief in a form that is easy to take.

So instead of fighting with a spoon or cleaning up sticky spills, your child gets a chew that’s easy to dose and take. It delivers effective multi-symptom relief because it’s made with active ingredients to temporarily relieve your child’s cold & flu symptoms. It really helps reduce the stress of managing sick days, and gives parents an option that is easier to dose. Mucinex Mighty Chews are also available for cough relief, as well as nighttime versions of both, providing relief for when you need it—during the day or at night.

Parents should always follow dosing instructions carefully, and if symptoms persist, consult a healthcare professional.

This innovative format helps make sick days less stressful for both parents and children. Mucinex Children’s Mighty Chews Cold & Flu can be found at major retailers nationwide.

For more information about Mucinex Children’s Mighty Chews Cold & Flu, along with additional seasonal health tips, visit Mucinex.com.

BIO: Dr. Gabriella Dauer

Born and raised in Miami Beach, Dr. Gabriella Dauer attended medical school at the University of Miami Miller school of Medicine and completed her Pediatric Residency at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore at Albert Einstein in New York City.

She continued her passion for academic medicine as a Pediatric Hospitalist with Boston Children’s Health Physicians at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. She served as the Assistant Program Director for the Pediatric Residency Program and Director of Resident Education for Hospital Medicine, furthering program curricula and resident wellness while caring for her inpatient teams. Dr. Dauer also dedicated her time to teaching medical students as Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at New York Medical College where she was inducted into the prestigious medical honor society of Alpha Omega Alpha for her medical education efforts. Dr. Dauer recently moved from inpatient medicine to medical education serving as assistant professor with the Kiran C Patel College of Allopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. She also has a fulfilling role in community pediatrics with her house call and telehealth concierge practice, Dauer Pediatrics.

Dr. Dauer is passionate about providing individualized and evidence based care, loving and caring for her patients as she does her own children. She shares her home in South Florida with her wonderful husband Dr. Marc Dauer, a Vascular Surgeon, and her two beautiful children.

https://www.dauerpediatrics.com/home/about-dr-dauer

