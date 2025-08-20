Imagine’s Long-Term Value of Limited-Time Destinations

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine and Midnight Oil continue to demonstrate leadership in visual communications, thinking outside the box to immerse visitors in brands at physical locations that signify more than just merchandise on display. By teaming up with industry giants 7-Eleven and Universal Pictures, one of the most anticipated movie releases of 2025 — Jurassic World Rebirth — had a celebration as epic as the partnership itself.

The groundbreaking creative campaign transformed three 7-Eleven locations into bona fide dino landmarks featuring 360-degree wraps, offering customers themed exclusives and unforgettable memories. With a global pop-up retail market on track to hit $80 billion by 2027, Imagine’s novel approach of pushing captivating experiences over products checks all the right boxes.

The lucrative potential of pop-ups is driven by the increasing demand from consumers for memorable, multisensory, and community-driven encounters. 83% of Gen Z and Millennials believe brands should interact more with their consumers through experiences, which explains why pop-ups that evoke emotions are outperforming their traditional counterparts that focus solely on product sales. Crafting temporary, destination-worthy spaces that go big on scent, movement, texture, and drama triggers excitement and engages audiences that crave hyper-personalized interactions.

"In any marketing launch, imagery is everything,” says Mike Gade, board member of The Imagine Group. “Transforming a retail space into a canvas for your campaign is a fast, cost-effective, and high-impact way to immerse customers in the experience in real time."

Brand takeovers of exteriors are a powerful tool for maximizing the visual impact of these experiences. 70% of people can’t recall the last time a brand did anything that excited them, which presents a massive opportunity to prioritize the complete reinvention of retail spaces so they create an otherworldly sense of awe. The scale, scope, and dominance of 360-degree wraps are impossible to ignore and difficult to forget, taking a familiar structure and turning it into a portal that transports audiences into a tailored brand story. Imagine’s ability to execute complete, dimensional takeovers make the building itself a beacon for brands with an effectiveness that can’t be achieved with conventional advertising.

The limited-time activations for Jurassic World Rebirth showcased Imagine’s vision for leveraging 360-degree wraps to forge connections with an audience who desire emotional engagement more than transactions. By adapting a philosophy of being a memory provider over a service provider, Imagine is putting art and craftmanship in the spotlight.

“Collaborating with brands from day one, we handle the design, creative, print, digital production, and installation of the experience,” says Don McKenzie, CEO of The Imagine Group. “That end-to-end capability is practically unheard of in the industry. It makes us a unique strategic partner for our clients.”

