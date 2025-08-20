MoneyMe Selects SEON to Strengthen Fraud Prevention and Credit Decisioning

AUSTIN, Texas and SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the command center for fraud prevention and AML compliance, today announced that MoneyMe, one of Australia's leading digital lenders, has selected SEON’s unified platform to bolster fraud detection as it continues its growth trajectory.

MoneyMe will deploy SEON to support a multi-product portfolio – including auto loans, credit cards and personal loans – strengthening capabilities in device intelligence, behavioral analysis and second-party fraud detection. The decision follows an evaluation of multiple vendors and reflects MoneyMe’s focus on preemptively improving risk management capabilities without compromising customer experience.

“SEON stood out for its flexibility, strong device intelligence and scalability,” said Jonathan Wu, MoneyMe’s Chief Operations Officer and Chief Product Officer. “Its platform will help us consolidate tools, reduce complexity and enhance both fraud prevention and operational efficiency as we grow.”

The phased rollout includes fraud prevention and credit decisioning enrichment via SEON’s data engine. MoneyMe will gain comprehensive visibility across all risk vectors through SEON's integrated dashboard, enabling coordinated response across their fraud, risk and compliance teams.

“MoneyMe is the kind of forward-looking fintech we built SEON for,” said Troy Nyi Nyi, Senior Vice President and GM, APAC, SEON. “By combining device intelligence, digital footprinting and real-time compliance in one centralized command center, we’re helping them to both stop fraud before it starts and scale securely.”

MoneyMe aims to future proof its fraud detection approach, add additional data points to enhance credit modeling accuracy and generate cost savings across KYC and onboarding workflows. The company also plans to expand SEON’s role to include transaction monitoring in future phases.

About MoneyMe

MoneyMe (ASX:MME) is a digital non-bank lender and Certified B Corporation™ offering innovative auto loans, personal loans, and credit cards. With rapid credit decisioning and a seamless digital experience, MoneyMe leverages smart technology and AI to reshape how Australians access credit. Learn more at moneyme.com.au .

About SEON

SEON is the command center for fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .