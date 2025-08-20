Press Release

Nokia and Netplus deliver advanced IPTV services for enhanced customer experience in India

Nokia deploys the latest 400G routing technology and software-defined access network (SDAN) platform to scale high-speed broadband and IPTV services for Netplus across Punjab and other cities.

Nokia deployment delivers improved customer experience, better energy efficiency and flexibility to support evolving needs in business and education.

20 August 2025

New Delhi, India – Nokia today announced that Netplus, one of India’s fastest-growing Internet Services Providers (ISPs), has deployed the latest 400G routing technology and software-defined access network (SDAN) platform from Nokia, to scale its high-speed broadband and IPTV services across Punjab and other cities. The deployment enables Netplus to deliver more immersive and flexible services to nearly two million users while ensuring network energy efficiency and long-term scalability.

The rollout positions Netplus to transition subscribers from traditional linear TV to on-demand IPTV services while opening doors for high-bandwidth applications such as e-commerce and digital classrooms. With energy-efficient components across all network layers, the deployment also contributes to lower operating costs and supports sustainable growth.

With a rapid shift in consumer demand for on-demand video, online gaming and educational services, Indian ISPs are under pressure to upgrade their networks for performance and sustainability. For IP access and aggregation, Netplus is leveraging Nokia’s 7250 Interconnect Routers (IXR) series for broadband aggregation and the 7750 Service Router (SR) for broadband network gateway (BNG) functionality. This is complemented by Nokia’s next generation SDAN-based platform for PON (GPON, XGSPON), integrating Altiplano Access Controller with Lightspan Optical Line Terminal (OLT). Together, these technologies provide a fully converged, future-proof architecture with improved service assurance and investment protection.

The new network architecture leverages Altiplano’s SDAN functionality to optimize service performance, providing automated control, diagnostics and orchestration across access networks to help accelerate service rollout.

“Consumers today want access to high-speed IPTV and interactive applications across multiple devices and locations. This deployment ensures we deliver an improved customer experience, better energy efficiency and flexibility to support evolving needs in business and education. Our collaboration with Nokia reinforces our commitment to building next-gen digital highways for northern India,” said Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Executive Director at Netplus.

“By working with Netplus, we are helping build the foundation for India’s next-generation broadband experience. Our solutions deliver the performance, scalability and automation needed to support data-intensive applications like IPTV. With this deployment, Netplus gains the tools to ensure network reliability, reduce energy costs and evolve toward a future-ready architecture,” said Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.

