Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
20 August 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 19 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,620
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 457.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):455.873222

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of   1,459,784 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,409,010 have voting rights and 2,938,793 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE455.87322214,620

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
132456.0008:07:32LSE  
447456.0008:07:32LSE  
205456.5009:04:48LSE  
515455.0009:09:39LSE  
429454.5009:36:28LSE  
311454.5010:03:51LSE  
225454.5010:38:58LSE  
400456.5010:48:26LSE  
353456.5011:00:03LSE  
247455.5011:15:46LSE  
200456.0011:44:06LSE  
219456.0011:44:06LSE  
191455.5012:00:00LSE  
210456.0012:07:18LSE  
189456.0012:35:05LSE  
15456.0012:35:50LSE  
210456.0012:49:17LSE  
205456.5012:49:17LSE  
25456.0012:50:01LSE  
40456.0012:59:55LSE  
16456.0012:59:55LSE  
356456.0013:08:31LSE  
154455.5013:11:22LSE  
51455.5013:11:22LSE  
201455.5013:24:41LSE  
189455.5013:52:37LSE  
189455.5013:52:37LSE  
189455.5013:52:37LSE  
33455.5013:52:37LSE  
74455.5013:52:37LSE  
82455.5013:54:18LSE  
189455.5013:54:18LSE  
16455.5014:05:13LSE  
168455.5014:05:13LSE  
5455.5014:05:13LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
189455.5014:05:19LSE  
165455.5014:05:19LSE  
189456.5014:25:18LSE  
189456.5014:27:22LSE  
189455.5014:29:30LSE  
142455.0014:33:28LSE  
9454.5014:50:09LSE  
128454.5014:59:55LSE  
258455.5015:16:24LSE  
58455.5015:16:24LSE  
7455.5015:16:24LSE  
9455.5015:16:24LSE  
110456.0015:21:34LSE  
82456.0015:21:34LSE  
189456.0015:24:15LSE  
189456.0015:25:23LSE  
189456.0015:25:23LSE  
189456.0015:25:23LSE  
21456.0015:25:23LSE  
168456.0015:25:23LSE  
189456.0015:25:23LSE  
189456.0015:25:23LSE  
189456.0015:25:23LSE  
128456.0015:25:23LSE  
61456.0015:25:23LSE  
189456.0015:25:24LSE  
796456.0015:25:25LSE  
189456.0015:25:26LSE  
189456.0015:25:26LSE  
125456.0015:25:26LSE  
202455.5015:26:18LSE  
733457.5015:57:30LSE  
248457.5015:57:46LSE  
30457.5016:14:38LSE  
119457.5016:20:01LSE  
29457.5016:22:13LSE  
10457.5016:22:48LSE  
109457.5016:22:48LSE  
3457.5016:29:24LSE  
6457.5016:29:24LSE  
22457.5016:29:24LSE  
4457.5016:29:25LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


