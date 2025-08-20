Strategic Consulting Services Market to USD 130.06 Billion by 2032, Owing to Digital Transformation and Business Agility Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates the Strategic Consulting Services Market size was valued at USD 62.14 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 130.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.70% from 2025 to 2032.

The U.S. Strategic Consulting Services Market is projected to grow from USD 18.68 billion in 2024 to USD 38.65 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.54%, driven by rapid digital transformation, high adoption of AI-driven strategies, and strong demand for expertise in corporate restructuring.





Key Players:

McKinsey & Company

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Bain & Company

Accenture

Deloitte Consulting

PwC (Strategy&)

EY (EY-Parthenon)

KPMG

Kearney (formerly A.T. Kearney)

Oliver Wyman

Strategic Consulting Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 62.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 130.06 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.70% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Service Type (Corporate Strategy, Business Model Transformation, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Digital & Operational Strategy, Market Entry & Performance Improvement, and Risk Management, Compliance & Change Management)

• By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs))

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government & Public Sector, and Transportation & Logistics)

• By Engagement Model (Project-Based Consulting, Retainer/Long-Term Advisory, Interim Management, and Training & Workshops)

• By Technology Focus (Data Analytics & BI, AI/ML Strategy, Cloud & ERP Consulting, and Cybersecurity Advisory)

By Service Type: Corporate Strategy Dominates, Digital & Operational Strategy Registers Fastest Growth

In 2024, the Corporate Strategy segment dominated the Strategic Consulting Services Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to enterprises' continual need to develop long-term growth plans in an industry environment characterized by competition, volatility, and uncertainty. Thus, companies are driven to create business models to ensure clear visions and resilience.

The Digital & Operational Strategy segment registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations rapidly adapted to IT and began utilizing digital technologies to run more efficiently. The demand for digital strategy consulting has been largely sustained by the growing adoption of automation, cloud computing, and analytics, which is expected to see further growth in the wake of increased investments in innovation and process modernization.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Dominate, SMEs Fastest Growing Segment

In 2024, Large Enterprises dominated the Strategic Consulting Services Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, as they have huge budgets and their consulting needs are more complex and spread across several functions. These organizations are continuously asking the industry consultancy to help them in staying on top and running the transformation on large scale.

The Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment recorded the fastest CAGR, as smaller firms realized the advantages of strategic consulting to compete better and survive. Growth in SMEs is likely to remain bolstered by demand for cost-efficient consulting solutions powered by digital delivery from purchases in advisory services involving food services, advanced manufacturing, wholesale, professional services, and the need to streamline operations, adopt new technologies, and enter new markets.

By Industry Vertical: BFSI Leads Market, IT & Telecom Registers Fastest Growth

In 2024, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector dominated the Strategic Consulting Services Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, as the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is constantly under pressure to meet strict regulatory requirements, transform digital banking, and minimize risk management. BFSI were generally the largest spenders on consulting, largely aimed at improving compliance, cybersecurity, and customer experience.

The IT & Telecom segment recorded the fastest CAGR, supported by IT & Telecom consulting services are big at digital transformation, AI implementation & operational efficiency improvements, with a double-digit growth projection level as time passes and innovation runs faster.

By Engagement Model: Project-Based Consulting Dominates, Retainer/Long-Term Advisory Fastest Growing

In 2024, Project-Based Consulting dominated the Strategic Consulting Services Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, a specific issue or initiative that requires time-bound and expert intervention. Because this model is flexible and specific to the intended outcome, there is a great fit with transformation projects or compliance-driven changes.

The Retainer/Long-Term Advisory segment posted the fastest CAGR, as more aware of the need for continuous guidance to adapt to market disruptions, maintain their competitive edge, and encourage innovation via closer consultant-client relationships.

By Technology Focus: Data Analytics & BI Dominance, AI/ML Strategy Fastest Growing

In 2024, the Data Analytics & Business Intelligence (BI) segment dominated the Strategic Consulting Services Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to organizations using data insights to make better decisions whilst improving operational efficiency in 2024. Consulting in this area allows organizations to leverage big data, predictive analytics, and visualization tools to create value.

The AI/ML Strategy segment recorded the fastest CAGR, due to the rapidly expanding market for artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Businesses now need professional guidance on how to incorporate AI-based solutions, how to refine workflows and implement targeted customer engagement strategies.

Key Regional Developments: North America Dominates Market, Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America dominated the Strategic Consulting Services Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to the presence of major consulting firms, high level of digital infrastructure, and high corporate spending on advisory services. Continued growth is fueled by the region's continued focus on innovation, compliance, and digital transformation.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded the fastest CAGR in the Strategic Consulting Services Market, owing to rapid economic development, increasing digitalization, and growing awareness about consulting advantages among emerging organizations in the region. Higher spending in IT, manufacturing, BFSI, and SME upgradation will keep the momentum going till 2032.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Rising Demand for Agile & Adaptive Strategy – Growing need for rapid strategic pivots in volatile markets drives demand for consulting services that enable flexible, real-time decision-making.

– Growing need for rapid strategic pivots in volatile markets drives demand for consulting services that enable flexible, real-time decision-making. Integration of Emerging Technologies in Consulting Delivery – Adoption of AI, automation, and advanced analytics enhances consulting efficiency, accuracy, and scalability for diverse client needs.

– Adoption of AI, automation, and advanced analytics enhances consulting efficiency, accuracy, and scalability for diverse client needs. Digital & Sustainability Integration Metrics – Combining digital transformation with ESG-focused strategies positions clients for competitive advantage while meeting regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

– Combining digital transformation with ESG-focused strategies positions clients for competitive advantage while meeting regulatory and stakeholder expectations. Predictive & Future-Readiness Indicators – Assessing a firm’s ability to forecast trends and prepare clients for disruptions strengthens resilience and long-term market positioning.

