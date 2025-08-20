Vow ASA: Covenant waiver obtained

Oslo, 20 August 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) (the "Company") on 15 July 2025 regarding the restatement of EBITDA in the Q1 2025 report, the expected one-off EBITDA charge in the H1/Q2 2025 accounts and the related breach of the Company’s financial covenants under its loan facilities with DNB.

Following close and constructive dialogue with DNB, the Company has today obtained a formal waiver for the reporting periods ending on 30.6.2025.

