Quantum Cryptography Market Size to Surpass USD 17.56 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Threat of Quantum-Enabled Cyberattacks | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quantum Cryptography Market was USD 2.16 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 17.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Surge in Quantum Cryptography Adoption Across High-Security Sectors

The market’s rapid evolution is primarily driven by escalating cybersecurity concerns and the inability of traditional encryption to withstand future quantum attacks. Quantum cryptography leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to achieve unbreakable communication security via Quantum Key Distribution. Adoption is surging across critical sectors, including finance, defense, and healthcare, particularly in regions with stringent data privacy mandates.





Download PDF Sample of Quantum Cryptography Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7282

In the U.S., the quantum cryptography market reached USD 0.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 5.09 billion by 2032 at an impressive CAGR of 33.74%. This dominance is attributed to aggressive investments in quantum research, a robust cybersecurity framework, and early adoption of post-quantum encryption by government and defense agencies. Furthermore, demand for secure communications in finance, healthcare, and military sectors is expected to further bolster market expansion.

Key Players:

Toshiba

Thales

ID Quantique

IBM

Palo Alto Networks

QuantumCtek

Quintessence Labs

NXP Semiconductors

DigiCert

MagiQ Technologies

Quantum Cryptography Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.9% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Appliances, Software, Services)

• By Application (Network Encryption, Database Encryption, Application Security, Cloud Encryption)

• By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Science, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Retail & e-Commerce, Others)

If You Need Any Customization on Quantum Cryptography Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7282

Segment Analysis

By Component

In 2024, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share at 47.30%, driven by the rising adoption of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) platforms and encryption software by enterprises and government bodies. Advancements from companies like ID Quantique and QuintessenceLabs are fueling demand for robust, future-proof encryption to safeguard critical data in banking and defense. Meanwhile, the services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 36.13%, supported by increasing needs for consulting, integration, and support in quantum cryptography deployment. Providers such as Toshiba and Quantum Xchange are expanding offerings like QKD-as-a-service, addressing scalability challenges, and enabling a seamless shift from traditional to quantum-secure systems in enterprise cybersecurity frameworks.

By Application

In 2024, the cloud encryption segment led the market with a 33.98% revenue share, driven by rising cloud adoption and the growing need to secure data across distributed networks. Heightened awareness of quantum computing threats has prompted major providers like Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to test quantum-safe encryption, while AWS plans to integrate quantum-resistant algorithms into its platforms. The application security segment is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 35.92%, fueled by increasing sophisticated cyberattacks on enterprise software. To safeguard digital assets for the quantum era, developers such as Arqit and SandboxAQ are introducing post-quantum cryptographic APIs, supporting secure-by-design practices in DevSecOps to strengthen resilience against emerging quantum threats.

By Industry

In 2024, the BFSI sector dominated the Quantum Cryptography Market with a 27.21% share, driven by its early adoption of QKD systems and quantum-safe encryption to protect transactions, client data, and interbank communications. Institutions like JPMorgan Chase, in collaboration with Toshiba and Ciena, are testing advanced QKD solutions to counter escalating cyber threats, supported by strict data protection regulations. The healthcare & life sciences sector is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.32%, fueled by expanding digital records, telemedicine, and health data exchange. Companies such as QuantumCTek and QNu Labs are partnering with healthcare providers to pilot secure QKD-based data transfers, addressing rising ransomware incidents and safeguarding biomedical research from potential quantum computing attacks.

North America Dominates Quantum Cryptography Market as Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America leads the global market with a 40.94% share, driven by significant quantum research funding, advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, and strong government backing. The U.S. maintains dominance through early commercialization, federal funding programs, and strategic collaborations among technology companies, research bodies, and federal agencies. Europe is advancing steadily, supported by the EU Quantum Flagship Initiative and major public investments from Germany and France, with Germany at the forefront due to consistent R&D and academia-industry partnerships. Asia-Pacific, the fastest-growing region with a 36.54% CAGR, benefits from national quantum initiatives in China, Japan, and South Korea, with China excelling in government funding and satellite-based experiments. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are emerging, led by the UAE and Brazil.

Recent Developments

March 2025 – Toshiba EMEA integrated Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) into its networking solutions, delivering industry-wide quantum-safe communication capabilities.

Toshiba EMEA integrated Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) into its networking solutions, delivering industry-wide quantum-safe communication capabilities. January 2024 – Thales, in collaboration with Quantinuum, launched a PQC Starter Kit, enabling organizations to assess and upgrade their encryption readiness against quantum threats.

Buy Full Research Report on Quantum Cryptography Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7282

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Network Growth Rate – enables you to track the acceleration of QKD deployments globally, identifying high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America where rapid adoption is reshaping secure communications infrastructure.

– enables you to track the acceleration of QKD deployments globally, identifying high-growth regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America where rapid adoption is reshaping secure communications infrastructure. Quantum Cryptography Patent Citation Impact – helps you assess the innovation leadership of key market players by analyzing the citation frequency of their patents, revealing technological influence and R&D competitiveness in quantum-secure solutions.

– helps you assess the innovation leadership of key market players by analyzing the citation frequency of their patents, revealing technological influence and R&D competitiveness in quantum-secure solutions. Energy Efficiency Metrics – provides benchmarks for evaluating the energy consumption of quantum cryptographic systems, helping stakeholders understand operational sustainability and the potential for green quantum communication technologies.

– provides benchmarks for evaluating the energy consumption of quantum cryptographic systems, helping stakeholders understand operational sustainability and the potential for green quantum communication technologies. Cybersecurity Budget Allocation for Quantum-Safe Solutions – offers insights into the percentage of security spending enterprises dedicate to quantum-safe technologies, reflecting the urgency and priority level in risk mitigation strategies.

– offers insights into the percentage of security spending enterprises dedicate to quantum-safe technologies, reflecting the urgency and priority level in risk mitigation strategies. Technological Adoption Rate – identifies underpenetrated sectors and geographies where quantum cryptography uptake lags, unlocking targeted investment and partnership opportunities for market expansion.

– identifies underpenetrated sectors and geographies where quantum cryptography uptake lags, unlocking targeted investment and partnership opportunities for market expansion. Competitive Landscape Intelligence – presents an in-depth analysis of market leaders and emerging startups, mapping their growth trajectories, product innovation pipelines, and recent strategic collaborations in the quantum security domain.

– presents an in-depth analysis of market leaders and emerging startups, mapping their growth trajectories, product innovation pipelines, and recent strategic collaborations in the quantum security domain. Supply Chain Resilience Index for Quantum Hardware – assesses the vulnerability of critical component supply chains, from photon detectors to quantum random number generators, helping companies mitigate risks from geopolitical tensions or manufacturing bottlenecks.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.