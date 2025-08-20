CLEAR and Tampa General Hospital Announce Partnership to Strengthen Workforce Identity Security

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, and Tampa General Hospital (TGH), announced a partnership today that integrates CLEAR1–CLEAR’s identity platform for businesses and healthcare organizations–into TGH’s identity access management (IAM) platform, PingOne DaVinci. This security-focused integration automates password reset for TGH team members, replacing manual help desk calls with a higher-assurance, lower-friction solution.

Through this partnership with CLEAR, TGH is positioning itself as a leader in healthcare security innovation, taking a proactive stance against sophisticated social engineering tactics, deepfake-enabled impersonation, and credential theft that target IT help desks. This announcement is accompanied by a joint case study highlighting the measurable operational and security gains from deploying CLEAR1, including how the platform is designed to ensure that only the rightful team member can regain access to critical systems, protect patients, workforce, and infrastructure, and deliver a faster, easier experience for team members.

“Partnering with CLEAR marks a pivotal step in our commitment to enhancing our team member digital experience and delivering the identity assurance needed in the current cyber threat landscape,” said Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital & innovation officer at Tampa General. “Together, we’re reducing friction and ensuring privacy is protected at every turn.”

“CLEAR is proud to bring our secure, trusted identity platform into TGH’s security ecosystem,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “With our multi-layered approach to identity, we help organizations protect against today’s cyber threats while giving healthcare professionals a faster, easier way to get back to caring for patients.”

Since deploying CLEAR1, TGH has:

Automated 80% of account recovery requests, reducing IT intervention and freeing help desk capacity for more complex needs

99% faster resolution for help desk calls—cutting MFA reset time from 4.5 days to 20 minutes, minimizing downtime and improving workforce productivity

Reduced account-related support calls by 22%, translating into measurable operational savings

Retired its 90-day password reset policy, replacing outdated knowledge-based authentication with high-assurance biometric multi-factor authentication



The integration, embedded in Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci, required no custom development or disruption to existing systems, and was deployed in under three weeks.

The process starts with a one-time setup in which team members verify their identity using a government-issued ID and a selfie, creating a reusable, privacy-protected CLEAR identity for future logins and account recoveries. CLEAR collects this information directly from the individual with their explicit consent, and TGH does not store or manage the biometric or identity data.

With CLEAR1 now deployed across its workforce, TGH plans to expand secure verification to patient-facing workflows through CLEAR’s integration with Epic MyChart, further advancing the hospital’s commitment to delivering secure, seamless digital experiences.

The full case study is available here .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell your biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,529-bed, not-for-profit academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the Tampa Bay region’s only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. The system’s hospitals include Tampa General Hospital, Tampa General Rehabilitation Hospital, Tampa General Behavioral Health Hospital which are all located in Tampa. Additionally, Tampa General Brooksville, Tampa General Spring Hill and Tampa General Crystal River anchor TGH’s footprint in Hernando and Citrus counties. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in Tampa Bay in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-2026 Best Hospitals , with six medical specialties ranking among the top 50 in the nation and five additional medical specialties ranked among the top 10% best hospital programs in the United States. As the first hospital in Florida to open a clinical command center for real-time situational awareness, Tampa General elevated its digital care coordination center to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and its analytics platform across both inpatient and outpatient care, ensuring patients receive leading-edge care as quickly and safely as possible. The academic health system’s commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by three prestigious Forbes magazine rankings — in the 2025 America's Best Large Employers, the top 50 in Florida in the 2024 America's Best Employers by State and the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women.

Tampa General is the safety-net hospital for the region, caring for anyone regardless of ability to pay; in fiscal year 2023, Tampa General provided a net community benefit of approximately $301.8 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It was the nation’s No. 1 adult solid organ transplant center in 2024 and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care their conditions require. Tampa General is home to a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It is home to the Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH, the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General’s footprint includes TGH North, which consists of three hospitals and several outpatient locations in Citrus and Hernando counties; 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices; TGH Family Care Center Kennedy; two TGH outpatient centers; TGH Virtual Health; and 19 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care, powered by the Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). For more information, go to http://www.tgh.org .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding planned expansion activities. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including implementation risks and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

