MEXC Foundation Debuts with $30M Initiative to Accelerate Web3 Growth and Adoption

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global crypto exchange, today announced the launch of the MEXC Foundation—a mission-driven foundation committed to accelerating responsible growth and inclusive adoption of blockchain and the Web3 ecosystem. Through diverse initiatives and targeted support, it drives innovation, cultivates knowledge, and broadens access to opportunities worldwide—making blockchain a force for meaningful and practical change.

MEXC Foundation represents a paradigm shift in cryptocurrency industry corporate responsibility—with a focus on sustainable ecosystem building rather than short-term gains. In April 2025, MEXC also launched the $30 million CSR Initiative—now under the MEXC Foundation—to amplify long-term social impact through global projects and partnerships. As MEXC evolves beyond a trading platform into a comprehensive ecosystem, we are committed to empowering communities and high-growth regions worldwide to actively participate in and shape the future of Web3.

The MEXC Foundation operates on three core pillars: Education, Empowerment, and Community Giving.

Education drives blockchain literacy and access through scholarships, youth programs, academic partnerships, and open-source learning—nurturing the next generation of Web3 leaders. Empowerment champions inclusion and representation across the ecosystem, supporting underrepresented builders, student hackathons, mentorships, potential projects, and incubator programs to create pathways for diverse talent to thrive. Community Giving extends impact beyond industry, from humanitarian aid to environmental action, partnering with nonprofits and grassroots organizations to deliver long-term value for underserved communities and the planet.

"For blockchain and the broader crypto industry to leap forward, we need more than just technological breakthroughs—we need the supporting power that drives real-world adoption," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "The MEXC Foundation reflects our commitment to fueling this evolution, uniting education, empowerment, and community giving to turn blockchain’s potential into positive, practical change."

Building on its official launch, the MEXC Foundation will introduce scholarships and mentorship programs later this year, followed by full-scale mentorship and career placement initiatives in early 2026. By focusing on underrepresented regions worldwide, the Foundation seeks to overcome both the talent shortage and the accessibility barriers holding back Web3’s inclusive growth.

The MEXC Foundation welcomes partners, innovators, and communities to join in shaping an inclusive Web3 future—driving innovation, expanding access, and turning blockchain’s potential into real-world impact. For more information, please visit MEXC Foundation official page .

