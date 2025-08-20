Ragnarok: Twilight Officially Launched in China on August 15, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Ragnarok: Twilight (Chinese Title: 仙境传说：破晓), an Idle MMOARPG Mobile game, has officially launched in China on August 15, 2025.

Ragnarok: Twilight provides the classic elements of Ragnarok Online, introduces innovative gameplay features by implementing hero transformation system for the first time as Ragnarok title, offers enhanced convenience and unique experience through offline auto-hunting functionality. The game received positive feedback during its closed beta test (CBT) held before the launching, further raised anticipation among users. Ragnarok: Twilight is available for download through eleven local Android App Market including Apple App Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi App Store and Oppo Software Store.

Ragnarok: Twilight achieved remarkable success by ranking eighth in top grossing after launching as WeChat Mini Programs game in China in February. Ragnarok: Twilight (Chinese Title: RO仙境傳說：曙光) also ranked first in free download of Apple App Store in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau before launching. Then it ranked second in top grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, sixth in Macau and eighth in Hong Kong, and ranked first in free download of Google Play in Taiwan, third in Macau and sixth in Hong Kong after launching.

Gravity stated, "Ragnarok: Twilight is a game that inherits classic elements of the original with innovative features like hero transformation system that satisfies all users. As the game has achieved meaningful results in each launching regions, we have high expectations and hope that many users will enjoy Ragnarok: Twilight. "

[Ragnarok: Twilight Huawei AppGallery Download Page]

https://myip.kr/rnqmD

[Ragnarok: Twilight Xiaomi App Store Download Page]

https://myip.kr/hKNOc

[Ragnarok: Twilight Apple App Store Download Page]

https://pse.is/7qjgtr

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

