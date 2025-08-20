Abcourt starts the mill at the Sleeping Giant Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased announce that it has started the mill at the Sleeping Giant Project in Eeyou Istchee, Québec.

Following the recent update made in the August 7th press release, the Corporation is happy to announce that the mill is currently turning at the Sleeping Giant site. The material processed comes 100% from the development operations at the Sleeping Giant project directly under the mill. The Corporation will fill the mill circuit within the next few weeks to pour the first gold bar from Sleeping Giant since 2014.

Historically, from 1987 to 2014, this mill processed 3.37M tons mined from the Sleeping Giant deposit at 10.29 g/t Au to produce 1,073,111 oz Au. It later processed the material from the Elder mine from 2016 to 2022. More recently, in 2024, it completed the processing of the 5,000 tons bulk sample from the Pershing-Manitou deposit at a rate of 32 tons per hours. In the last few months, Abcourt invested funds to put the mill in operational state.

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO of Abcourt, commented: “We are very pleased with the way operations are going so far. Having the mill out of its care and maintenance mode is a major milestone that shows the market our constant advancement. We’ve operated this mill in the past, and we believe the ramp up and testing phase on the current material should be smooth and without major issues. Then, the company plans on meeting with the investment community through different trade shows until the end of 2025 to showcase our great project.”

The company will be attending the Mining Forum Americas 2025, from September 14 to 17, 2025, at the Broadmoor Hotel & Resort in Colorado Springs, USA, to present its achievement to the mining investment world.

Qualified Person

Pascal Hamelin, Eng, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under Regulation 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with properties strategically located in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, as well as the Flordin property, where it focuses its development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T : (819) 768-2857

Email: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.

T : (514) 722-2276, poste 456

Email : dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectation of the Corporation with respect to the expected use of the proceeds from the Financing Facility and the final approval of the TSXV, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.