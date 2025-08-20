AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market to Reach USD 8,438.5 Million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in remote patient monitoring market, valued at US$1551.8 million in 2023, stood at US$1,967.7 million in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 27.5% from 2024 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$8,438.5 million by the end of the period. This unprecedented growth underscores how AI-driven health technologies are reshaping patient care, reducing costs, and addressing workforce challenges across health systems worldwide.

What is Driving Market Growth?

The acceleration is fueled by the expansion of telehealth services, greater accessibility to healthcare, and favorable reimbursement policies. Supportive legislation, such as the Telehealth Modernization Act in the U.S. and the European Health Data Space (EHDS) regulation adopted on January 21, 2025, has further strengthened the foundation for seamless cross-border healthcare and virtual care integration.

Governments from the U.S. to India and the U.K. are advancing digital health strategies. For example, India’s National Digital Health Mission and the U.K.’s NHS digital ecosystem are integrating AI to enable scalable RPM, while the Biden Administration has mandated oversight of AI-enabled medical devices through the FDA.

Why Does This Matter Now?

With rising chronic disease burdens and limited hospital capacities, AI-enabled RPM allows healthcare providers to detect conditions earlier, manage patients remotely, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations. This technology is particularly impactful in acute care, behavioral health, and chronic disease management. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has extended reimbursement for AI-assisted RPM, broadening adoption for both acute and chronic care.

Market Dynamics: Opportunities and Challenges

Drivers: Rapid adoption of wearable devices, integration of AI analytics, and the proliferation of telehealth apps. As of March 2023, 34 U.S. state Medicaid programs covered RPM, while the FDA has already cleared 75 AI/ML-enabled diagnostic tools.

Restraints: Regulatory inconsistencies across geographies, including diverging definitions of medical devices between the EU MDR and the U.S. FD&C Act, continue to challenge global alignment.

Opportunities: Emerging economies, notably in Asia Pacific, are accelerating adoption. Investments such as Australia’s USD 7.5 million wearable health pilot program and India’s IFC-backed TechEmerge program highlight the potential for AI-driven healthcare innovation in developing regions.

Challenges: Data scarcity, privacy concerns, and fragmented healthcare records create barriers to accurate AI model training, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized global standards in its 2023 “Recommendations on AI in Healthcare.”

Who Are the Key Players?

The competitive landscape is led by Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), supported by global innovators including GE HealthCare, Roche Diagnostics, ResMed, OMRON Healthcare, and Biobeat. These companies dominate due to extensive product portfolios, strong R&D pipelines, and active strategic collaborations.

Recent developments underscore momentum:

Medtronic received FDA approval for its Simplera Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system (August 2024).

Philips launched a Connected Baby Monitor in India (October 2024).

GE HealthCare partnered with Biofourmis to integrate AI-powered monitoring into its FlexAcuity platform (February 2024).

Roche Diabetes Care announced the European launch of Accu-Chek Smartguide CGM (September 2024).

Where is the Fastest Growth Expected?

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to post the highest growth rate, driven by rapid digital health adoption, infrastructure investments, and a large patient population. Innovations such as AI-driven wearable stress detection devices from India’s JNCASR and Dozee’s contactless RPM system are paving the way for scalable, cost-effective care models. Meanwhile, home healthcare providers worldwide are set to benefit from AI-powered RPM solutions that reduce hospitalizations and improve long-term patient outcomes.

Strategic Implications for Industry Leaders

For C-suite executives and healthcare decision-makers, this market signals a pivotal moment:

Hospitals and health systems can leverage AI to optimize care delivery and resource allocation.

Payers and insurers can reduce long-term costs by incentivizing AI-enabled monitoring.

MedTech companies and startups can seize opportunities in emerging markets by partnering with governments and health providers.

The convergence of AI, mobile technology, and telehealth is redefining healthcare models, making remote monitoring not just an innovation but a strategic necessity.

About the AI in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

The AI in RPM ecosystem spans telecommunications providers, MedTech manufacturers, hospitals, payers, startups, and regulators. Its transformative impact lies in enabling predictive, proactive, and personalized care, thereby reshaping global healthcare delivery.

