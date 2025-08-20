Brandon Hall Group™ Announces Executive Summit on The Transformational Impact of AI on HR, Learning and Talent

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, a leading research and analyst firm focused on Human Capital Management, today announced its upcoming executive summit, "The Transformational Impact of AI on HR, Learning and Talent," scheduled for October 16-17, 2025, at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) in Boca Raton, Florida.

The intensive 1.5-day summit will bring together an elite group of industry experts to explore AI's transformational impact on people, processes, and technology within organizations. Through keynotes, interactive sessions, case study reviews, and expert panels, participants will gain a thorough understanding of AI applications and develop actionable plans for implementing AI in their organizations.

"The integration of AI into HR, Learning, and Talent Management isn't just an technological upgrade—it's a fundamental reimagining of how we develop, engage, and empower our workforce," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "This summit provides HR leaders with the practical frameworks and real-world insights they need to lead this transformation confidently and ethically within their organizations."

The summit will address critical topics including:

The current and future state of AI with expert perspectives and predictions

Building trust in AI and establishing governance frameworks

Major use cases for AI in HR, Learning, and Talent Management

Technology evaluation, selection, and implementation strategies

The impact of AI on company culture and workforce dynamics

Legal and compliance considerations in an AI-driven workplace

"What sets this summit apart is our focus on the balance between Human Intelligence and AI," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. "We're not just talking about technology implementation—we're addressing the fundamental question of how HR leaders can become change agents who guide their organizations through this transformation while maintaining the human element that's essential to organizational success."

The summit will feature moderated panel discussions on critical themes including "The Elephant in the Room: Will AI Replace Humans?" and "How Not to Become a Statistic: Getting on the Train and Not Being Hit By It," providing candid insights into workforce concerns and adaptation strategies.

The event will take place at the historic Boca Raton Innovation Campus, the birthplace of the IBM Personal Computer. The 1.7-million-square-foot campus provides an inspiring backdrop for breakthrough thinking and innovation in the HR technology space.

Target attendees include HR leaders, L&D professionals, talent management executives, and organizational development specialists who want to stay ahead of the AI transformation and learn how to effectively integrate AI into their workforce strategies.

For more information about the summit or to register, visit https://web.cvent.com/event/e4f0ab01-e470-41d3-b55b-f44e9d0893a9/summary.

About Brandon Hall Group™

