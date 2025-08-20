Torque Converter Market Size to Hit USD 12.61 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growth in Automatic Transmission Adoption and Vehicle Electrification – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torque Converter Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Torque Converter Market was valued at USD 8.40 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 12.61 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% during 2025–2032. The U.S. torque converter market, worth USD 1.72 billion in 2024, is projected to more than double and hit USD 3.57 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.13%.

This momentum is attributed to the rising demand for automatic transmissions, increasing penetration of hybrid and electric vehicles, and advancements in powertrain technologies. Automakers are increasingly focusing on fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and smoother driving experiences, all of which are driving torque converter adoption in passenger and commercial vehicles.





Get Free Sample Report of the Torque Converter Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7626

Market Overview

Torque converters play a critical role in automatic transmission systems by allowing the engine to spin somewhat independently of the transmission, ensuring seamless acceleration and power transfer. With the global automotive industry transitioning towards electrification and hybridization, torque converters are being integrated with lock-up clutches, advanced turbine blades, and improved stator designs to enhance performance.

In the U.S., the market is supported by the dominance of automatic vehicles, stringent fuel efficiency regulations, and growing consumer preference for comfort and driving ease. Automakers are also investing in torque converter upgrades for hybrid powertrains, making the U.S. a central hub for innovation in this space.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Schaeffler

ZF Friedrichshafen

Aisin

BorgWarner

Valeo

Exedy Corporation

Jatco Ltd.

Precision Industries

Sonnax Transmission Company

Continental AG and Others

Torque Converter Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 8.40 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 12.61 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.25% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Automatic Transmissions Lead in 2024, While CVT, Dampers, and Commercial Vehicles Drive Future Growth

By Transmission Type

In 2024, the automatic transmission segment accounted for over 47.12% of the torque converter market, making it the largest contributor. This is already one of the reasons for its strength in the mid to high-end passenger car and SUV segments, where an easy, driving experience is important to consumers. In the second, an automatic transmission is best for urban environments where the constant start-stop pattern makes shifting both tedious and unnecessary.

The continuously variable transmission (CVT) segment is projected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of around 5.70% between 2025 and 2032. CVTs are increasingly popular in hybrid and compact vehicles because they provide seamless gear ratio changes, enhancing fuel efficiency and delivering smoother acceleration compared to conventional transmissions.

By Component

In 2024, the impeller segment emerged as the leading component within the torque converter market. One of the primary functions of the impeller is to direct the flow of transmission fluid from the engine to the turbine to assist with torque transfer and acceleration. It is one of the core components in the converter system, which enables fast energy transfer and is an important factor in the performance of the vehicle.

The damper segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, fueled by the automotive industry’s rising focus on driving comfort and noise reduction. Dampers are crucial in minimizing vibrations and shock loads within the drivetrain, resulting in smoother gear transitions and enhanced ride quality. With growing consumer expectations for refined driving experiences, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced damper technologies in torque converters.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/7626

Torque Converter Market Segmentation

By Component

Clutch plate

Damper

Impeller

Turbine

Others

By Transmission Type

Automatic

CVT

DVT

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By End use

Aftermarket

OEM

Regional Trends

The Torque Converter Market thrives in North America, while the Asia Pacific leads growth with rising hybrid and compact vehicle demand.

The Torque Converter Market was led by North America, with around 42.56% revenue share in 2024. Such dominance can be attributed to a strong automotive manufacturing backbone, the broad use of automatic transmissions, and an evolving lineup of dual-clutch and variable transmissions. The growing adoption of thermal management improvements and torque multiplication efficiencies owing to OEM and supplier investments in R&D are expected to drive demand from OEM and Aftermarket service networks in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.33% over 2025-2032. Rapid urbanization along with increasing household income and vehicle ownership in developing economies such as china and India, is driving the growth of more efficient, cost-effective automatic drivetrains and torque converters.

Torque Converter Market Accelerates with Advanced Components Driving Efficiency, Comfort, and Versatility Across Hybrid and Automatic Vehicles

The Torque Converter Market’s components remain critical in enabling smooth power delivery and torque multiplication in automatic and hybrid vehicles.

Recent designs include integrated cooling, composite fins, and optimized flow channels, boosting efficiency and lifespan under high-stress conditions.

Components like dampers are gaining prominence for reducing noise and ensuring smoother performance, especially in the premium vehicle segments.

Lightweight impellers and composite designs reduce rotational mass, improving fuel consumption and contributing to EV and hybrid efficiency goals.

With strong growth in both passenger and commercial vehicles, and across OEM and aftermarket realms, the Torque Converter Market offers diverse use cases and revenue streams.

Buy the Full Torque Converter Market Report (Single-User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7626

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Torque Converter Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Component

6. Torque Converter Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Transmission Type

7. Torque Converter Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Vehicle Type

8. Torque Converter Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, End use

9. Torque Converter Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Torque Converter Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/torque-converter-market-7626

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.