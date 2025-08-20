Tri Pointe Homes Named To 2025 People® Companies That Care List, Marking the Homebuilder’s Third Consecutive Year of Recognition

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced its inclusion on the 2025 PEOPLE® Companies that Care list from Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that Tri Pointe has earned this coveted distinction, reflecting its steadfast commitment to fostering a workplace rooted in care, empowerment, and purpose-driven culture.

The highly competitive honor from PEOPLE recognizes companies based on their ability to care for employees, families, and communities where they operate. Tri Pointe earned its place on the list by surpassing rigorous benchmarks and demonstrating measurable impact in areas like employee well-being, inclusive workplace practices, and social responsibility. To be selected, companies must provide compelling evidence through both data and employee surveys that their culture fosters positive outcomes for their team members regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, or other demographic identifiers.

“Our people are the foundation of everything we do, so to be recognized three years in a row for building a people-first culture is an incredible honor,” said Heather Breidenthal, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Human Resources Officer. “The Companies that Care list is a prestigious recognition that validates what we’ve always believed: our success begins with prioritizing the well-being, growth, and sense of belonging for our people. We strive to ensure every team member knows they matter, not just for what they do, but for who they are.”

The 2025 PEOPLE Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million confidential employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.4 million employees. The Great Place To Work thorough evaluation process highlights companies where caring for people is a value embedded in daily practice. This distinction affirms Tri Pointe’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing efforts to build a workplace where care, inclusion, and contribution go hand in hand.

In the past year, Tri Pointe Homes deepened its people-first strategy by establishing new initiatives shaped directly from team member feedback. After team members expressed a desire for greater flexibility in healthcare options, the company introduced an additional PPO medical plan and expanded its wellness benefits to include support for fertility, hormonal health, adoption, and family forming. Tri Pointe also launched a comprehensive Career Development Program designed to support every team member in their professional growth. A new internal platform features step-by-step guidance with tools and resources to help all team members develop their careers with the company. Tri Pointe further supported this program launch by sharing diverse career growth stories from colleagues and sample career paths with detailed descriptions and responsibilities of each role. Informational workshops were also hosted to answer questions and empower team members to take ownership of their professional trajectories.

Tri Pointe also cultivates cultural and community impact through several signature programs. Volunteer-led Compass Clubs bring fun and purpose to the workplace through events that build connection and belonging. The Tri Pointe C.A.R.E.S. initiative offers paid volunteer time, empowering team members to support causes they care about and deepening the company’s connection to the communities it serves. Through its LivingSmart® program, the company promotes sustainable building practices and environmental stewardship while enhancing how people live.

“Tri Pointe Homes is proof that putting people first pays dividends across the entire organization,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our culture is built on H.E.A.R.T. values – Humility, Empowerment, Authenticity, Results, and Team – which influence how we show up for one another and our communities. By leading with these principles, we create an environment where people can grow, contribute, and make a meaningful impact far beyond the walls of our workplace.”

Tri Pointe Homes continues to lead in creating an environment where team members across all demographics feel they can excel. Through wellness programs, professional development opportunities, and a strong commitment to inclusion and belonging, the company has built a workplace culture that supports, inspires, and drives long-term success.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® for three consecutive years (2023 through 2025). The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for five years in a row (2021 through 2025), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.4 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than 1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

