Brera Holdings Portfolio Club Juve Stabia Featured in La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Where Talent Turns to Gold”





According to Italy’s largest sports daily Juve Stabia’s Matteo Lovisa (pictured above) “has chosen the best”

Dublin, Ireland and Naples, Italy, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, the first to list on Nasdaq, recently received accolades in Gazzetta dello Sport for the superior player development results of its majority-owned Serie B club Juve Stabia: “where talent turns to gold” according to Italy’s leading sports daily newspaper.

https://www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Serie-B/Juve-Stabia/16-08-2025/de-pieri-cacciamani-stabile-il-laboratorio-juve-stabia-dove-il-talento-diventa-oro.shtml



Better known as “The Other Team of Naples,” Le Vespe of Castellammare di Stabia are led by 29-year-old third-year sporting director Matteo Lovisa, and 38-year-old first year coach Ignazio Abate, formerly of AC Milan, who the Gazzetta called, “a young, modern coach, brimming with ideas,” and ‘very good,’ Lovisa swears. "The team has changed a lot, almost 50%, so we need to give him time to work; a bit of patience will be needed at the beginning. The goal is to stay up and then, obviously, to allow our young players to develop as best they can," Lovisa added.

But their youth development isn't new. Data shows that last year, Juve Stabia ranked second in terms of average age: 24.3, behind only Frosinone and ahead of all other Serie B teams. "We're a club that gives young players time to develop," says the young sporting director Lovisa. The Gazzetta story concluded that “young players are fine, and their development is fine, but the results? Well, here they are: fifth place in the 2024/25 regular season, then a strong playoff run, halted in the semifinals by Cremonese, who would go on to beat Spezia to return to Serie A. Perhaps this is the precedent: football can be played (and achieved) even with young players. Whether they're behind the desk, on the bench, or on the pitch.”

Brera recently announced that its portfolio club S.S. Juve Stabia, “The Other Team of Naples,” has recorded the highest market value increase in Italy’s Serie B football league over the 2024-25 season as reported in Virgilio Sport. Juve Stabia’s valuation was up 245% to US $32 million using quantitative data from Transfermarkt, and qualitative analysis from Social Media Soccer.

Since the 2024-25 season began after promotion from Serie C to Serie B, Juve Stabia’s squad value surged from US$ 9.3 million based on the Club’s strong performance on the field, with a run from 5th place into the Serie A promotion playoffs all the way to the semifinals.

Through Brera’s Nasdaq-listed shares, investors have had the opportunity to participate in this valuation increase milestone following Brera’s ownership, and also signals Juve Stabia’s growing competitiveness on increasingly higher levels of professional football.

