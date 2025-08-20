Progressive Reports July 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended July 31, 2025:

July (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change Net premiums written $ 7,057 $ 6,378 11 % Net premiums earned $ 6,986 $ 6,066 15 % Net income $ 1,090 $ 814 34 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.85 $ 1.38 34 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 79 $ 63 25 % Combined ratio 85.3 88.0 (2.7 ) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 588.2 587.7 0 %





July 31, (thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 10,510 9,127 15 Direct – auto 15,392 12,881 19 Special lines 6,915 6,391 8 Property 3,622 3,379 7 Total Personal Lines 36,439 31,778 15 Commercial Lines 1,194 1,120 7 Companywide 37,633 32,898 14



See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance , home insurance , and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com , by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle , and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

